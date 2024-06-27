How to make Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you need some fish-based meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley, or just need something to get that Energy Bar up to Yellow, Fish Steak is a great choice. It’s super easy to make even if you just started playing Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Fish Steak recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Three easy ingredients. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need three ingredients:

Fish (any)

(any) Tomato

Basil

Mix them all together at any cooking station to make this tasty dish.

Fish Steak ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Basil grows in the Peaceful Meadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports Goofy’s got you covered for all your Tomato needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ingredients for the Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley are pretty easy to get, even if you just started playing the game. You only need to unlock Dazzle Beach and Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach.

Fish (any) – After you unlock the Fishing Rod, find any body of water , cast your line, and reel in a Fish. You don’t even need to fish out of a ripple because any old Fish will do. I used a Bass.

(any) – After you unlock the Fishing Rod, find , cast your line, and reel in a Fish. You don’t even need to fish out of a ripple because any old Fish will do. I used a Bass. Tomato – To get a Tomato, visit Dazzle Beach and buy some seeds from Goofy’s Stall . Plant the seeds on Dazzle Beach (yes, Tomatoes can grow in sand, apparently), water them, and wait for them to grow. If you’ve upgraded the stall to level three, you might even be able to buy a fully-grown Tomato, too.

– To get a Tomato, visit and buy some seeds from . Plant the seeds on Dazzle Beach (yes, Tomatoes can grow in sand, apparently), water them, and wait for them to grow. If you’ve upgraded the stall to level three, you might even be able to buy a fully-grown Tomato, too. Basil – Basil grows randomly in Peaceful Meadow. Simply walk around the area and gather a few. There are usually around five of them that spawn every time you log in. If you have the A Rift in Time expansion, you can make an Ancient Vacuum that gathers spices like Basil for you.

