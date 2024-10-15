The Night Show Star Path has many unique tasks you can complete to earn special rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some of them can be pretty tricky to figure out though, as is the case with the open some memories quest.

Recommended Videos

No other Star Path event has ever featured a task like this one, and what you need to do for it is rather tough. But it’s an essential job to finish if you want to earn as many event Tokens as possible, so here’s how to open some memories in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Open some memories in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

This one dropped from Mining a rock spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the open some memories task for The Night Show Star Path event, you need to find and open a total of five Memory Shards. Acquiring Memory Shards is a pretty complex and luck-based process, so getting five for this task isn’t easy.

You can get Memory Shards by doing just about anything around the valley. There’s no best way to get them, and there’s also no guaranteed way to find them. Instead, it generally just comes down to luck and farming different methods until you get the amount you need.

Each Memory Shard you come across either grants you a missing piece of a Memory or 20 Star Coins. There’s no way to control which one you get, but luckily, the outcome doesn’t matter for this specific quest. You just need to open five Memory Shards to finish this task which can be done regardless of what the shard drops.

How to find Memory Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To successfully finish the open some memories Star Path task, you need to know how to get Memory Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are 10 different methods you can use to have a chance of obtaining one, but there’s no guaranteed way to ensure Memory Shards drop.

Cooking . Anytime you cook a dish at a cooking station at Tiana’s Palace, Chez Remy, or around the valley, a Memory Shard may drop.

. Anytime you cook a dish at a cooking station at Tiana’s Palace, Chez Remy, or around the valley, a Memory Shard may drop. Digging . When you dig at sparkling spots or anywhere on the ground with your Royal Shovel, a Memory Shard may be recovered.

. When you dig at sparkling spots or anywhere on the ground with your Royal Shovel, a Memory Shard may be recovered. Mining . Hitting rock spots, stones, and obstacles with your Royal Pickaxe can sometimes yield a Memory Shard.

. Hitting rock spots, stones, and obstacles with your Royal Pickaxe can sometimes yield a Memory Shard. Foraging . Acquiring resources from the ground, bushes, and trees can occasionally drop a Memory Shard.

. Acquiring resources from the ground, bushes, and trees can occasionally drop a Memory Shard. Gardening . Planting, watering, and harvesting crops around the valley is a great way to obtain Memory Shards.

. Planting, watering, and harvesting crops around the valley is a great way to obtain Memory Shards. Fishing . Catching and collecting both fish and seafood can sometimes yield Memory Shards for you to collect.

. Catching and collecting both fish and seafood can sometimes yield Memory Shards for you to collect. Feeding critters . Feeding the adorable companions that roam around the valley is a great way to acquire Memory Shards. You need to know all critter schedules and what each critter eats to be successful at this method

. Feeding the adorable companions that roam around the valley is a great way to acquire Memory Shards. You need to know all critter schedules and what each critter eats to be successful at this method Removing Night Thorns . These pesky weeds pop up all around the valley and can be removed to obtain a wide variety of different rewards. One of the possible rewards is Memory Shards.

. These pesky weeds pop up all around the valley and can be removed to obtain a wide variety of different rewards. One of the possible rewards is Memory Shards. Removing Splinters of Fate . If you have A Rift in Time, you can remove Splinters of Fate from around Eternity Isle. These function almost exactly the same as Night Thorns—the only differences between them are their appearance and location. You can also use an Ancient Vacuum to make this process easier.

. If you have A Rift in Time, you can remove Splinters of Fate from around Eternity Isle. These function almost exactly the same as Night Thorns—the only differences between them are their appearance and location. You can also use an Ancient Vacuum to make this process easier. Watering dried flowers. All flowers around the valley may occasionally dry up. Watering them sometimes causes Memory Shards to drop.

Regardless of how you decide to work on gathering Memory Shards, it’s best to have a villager at your side so you can claim extra rewards from these activities. They can grant bonus items as long as you’re hanging out with a character who specializes in the activity you choose.

Memory Shards help you piece together iconic Disney scenes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another The Night Show Star Path task you may need some help completing is getting some quality time with your neighbors. This event has many amazing rewards available for you to earn, including some exclusive Loungefly items, so even when the duties seem tricky, they’re worth solving and completing if you want to earn some epic prizes. All event items can appear in the Premium Shop after the event ends, but none of them are guaranteed to, so it’s best to earn them while you can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy