Your village has many unique residents in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and how well you know them is tested in The Night Show Star Path event. One such task you need to complete asks you to chat with an adventurer and investor.

This is a pretty general clue and quest to complete, and it can be tricky to determine who you’re supposed to interact with. If you’re struggling to finish this duty, here’s how to chat with an adventurer and investor in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Who is an adventurer and investor in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

He’s probably hanging around his shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The adventurer and investor is Scrooge McDuck in Disney Dreamlight Valley. He’s an avid explorer who has ventured all around the world and has also accumulated a lot of wealth.

Scrooge McDuck runs the only store in the valley and is the one to talk to whenever you want to construct new buildings, shops, or stalls around your village. He’s got a seemingly endless supply of Star Coins and a rotating collection of unique items you can buy from his shop.

If you don’t regularly chat with him, you may not have known that he’s also an adventurer since he usually stays very close to his shop. Most villagers around the valley qualify as adventurers, so it’s just the combination of this label with the word investor that points you toward the right answer.

Chat with an adventurer and investor in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To complete the chat with an adventurer and investor The Night Show Star Path duty, you need to have two daily discussions with Scrooge McDuck. You can only have one chat with him per day, so it takes a minimum of two days to finish this task.

The first step in completing this task is finding Scrooge McDuck. While most characters around the village have unique schedules and explore much of the valley each day, Scrooge McDuck is a unique exception. He’s tied to his shop which means he spends almost all of his time inside.

He sometimes sets out to explore the valley, but you’ll never find him dining at Chez Remy or Tiana’s Palace. Instead, he’ll only occasionally hang around outside and always teleports back inside the shop when you enter. Scrooge McDuck is also the only villager without a house.

If you’re having trouble finding Scrooge McDuck for this task, I recommend visiting the shop. This is the easiest way to quickly narrow down his location since he can be wandering anywhere around the village otherwise. His location is marked on the map too, so you can also try to hunt him down by finding it, but it might take you some time to do so.

The conversation topics change, but any chat with him counts. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once you find Scrooge McDuck, the next step is to locate and select the daily chat prompt. This option changes each time you interact with him, but it’s always marked with a dialogue bubble to make finding this option easier.

Finishing this task gets you 15 Tokens to spend on rewards in The Night Show event. This is a pretty decent amount for the minimal effort this duty requires, so it’s absolutely worth completing to get closer to claiming the special event prizes including some exclusive Loungefly items.

There are plenty of other tricky Star Path tasks you can complete after this one like opening some memories and getting some quality time with your neighbors. If you end up finishing the entire event earlier than expected since it’s shorter than all other past Star Paths, you also may want to review the late 2024 Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap to see what’s arriving next.

