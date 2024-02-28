How to unlock Mike and Sulley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Everyone’s favorite monsters are knocking on your Valley’s door with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Laugh Floor update.

Recommended Videos

I don’t know about you, but my Valley has been looking particularly empty since I moved all my characters to Eternity Isle back in December 2023. But now, thanks to DDV‘s late winter update, two new Disney characters have joined my Valley: Mike and Sulley. But they didn’t just show up in their Monsters, Inc. apartment building as soon as I opened the game, so in this guide, I’ll help you unlock them.

How to unlock the Monsters, Inc. Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Time to make some new friends… for a price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After updating Disney Dreamlight Valley, head inside the castle to find a new door on the third floor with an M on it. You can unlock it for 15,000 Dreamlight Magic and get access to the Monsters, Inc. realm.

If you need extra Dreamlight Magic to unlock the door, you can farm it by completing your Dreamlight Duties in DDV. Once unlocked, you can go inside to find Mike and Sulley, but they’ll ask you to find a disguise before you can meet them.

How to complete Escape Claws to unlock Mike and Sulley in DDV

Find a disguise

Only monsters are allowed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you approach the door to enter the Monsters, Inc. facility, you get an error that says “Access Denied. Monster not identified. Employees only behind this point.”

To get access to the facility, look for a colored wardrobe in a corner behind you. You’ll find three outfit items inside: two sets of Monstruous Ears and a Monsters, Inc. Hard Hat.

Put the Monstrous Ears on as well as the Monsters, Inc. Hard Hat. Then, take a selfie with DDV‘s camera to cement this as your monster disguise. Once this is all done, interact with the door next to Roz’s office.

Clean Slug Slime Puddles and Party Trash

Intern duties. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step in your Laugh Floor internship consists of cleaning up somebody else’s mess. You have to clean up four Slime Puddles and eight Party Trash before you can get Sulley and Mr. Wazowski to give you the time of the day.

Stomp on the Party Trash found on the floor to remove it.

found on the floor to remove it. Use your Watering Can to water the Slime Puddles, causing them to dissolve.

When the Laugh Floor is clean, speak with Sulley and Mike again.

Cook the Wazowski Special and Sulley’s Coffee

The Wazowski Special. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re moving up in the world. Your next duty as Mike and Sulley’s intern is to bring them their coffee orders.

You can find the coffee station behind your new monster friends, right across from Roz’s office. Before you interact with the coffee machine, browse the coffee supplies next to it. Here’s how you can brew coffee for Mike and Sulley in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Wazowski Special : 1x Coffee Beans, 3x Sugar, 1x Non-dairy Screamer.

: 1x Coffee Beans, 3x Sugar, 1x Non-dairy Screamer. Sulley’s Coffee: 5x Coffee.

With their orders in your inventory, head back to Mike and Sulley to deliver what they requested.

Find the Emergency Manual and all Electrical Panels

Let the fetch quest begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Emergency Manual for Sulley, look at the second desk behind him. Bring it back to him to start your hunt for Electrical Panels in DDV:

On the first desk behind Sulley.

behind Sulley. On the fourth desk behind Sulley.

behind Sulley. In the back of the Laughter Floor, next to a TV with some notes.

Head back to where Sulley is and interact with the mechanism next to him. Transfer all Electrical Panels to restore power. Then, connect all 10 Power Lines behind you. If there’s a yellow cart covering the cables, make sure to interact with it to move it before connecting the Power Lines.

Once you’ve restored the power and saved Mike, Sulley will agree to come to your Valley in DDV. But, of course, he can’t leave his buddy Mike behind.

How to complete Eyes on the Prize in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Open the reception door to get the keycards

I shall, in fact, pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To open the reception door and get Mike’s keycards, you’ll need to find an item to jimmy the door. The MIFT Toolkit will do the trick. You can find this item at the back of the Laughter Floor, next to a yellow TV.

Make your way outside the Laughter Floor and open the door with a sign in front of it. The keycards are lying on top of Roz’s desk. Bring them back to Mike to roll out those doors.

All clues for the F2 door in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Clown kid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the door docked at the F2 station. You can check out the numbers on the blue walls behind the doors. Inside, investigate the following items:

The drawing behind the child’s bed .

. The drawing next to the child’s drawer .

. The drawing behind the child’s red curtains.

When you’re done, exit the room and speak with Mike Wazowski outside.

All clues for the F3 door in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Space kid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the door docked at the F3 station and take a picture of the following clues:

The yellow book by the bookcase .

. The framed space poster by the bed .

. The star lights on the ceiling.

When you’re done, exit the room and speak with Mike Wazowski outside.

All clues for the F4 door in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dirty kid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the door docked at the F4 station. Once inside, clean all the piles of mess in the room to get the Whoopie Cushion. Bring this item to Mike Wazowski.

All soda locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Not out of service for me, machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how you can get every soda to complete Eyes on the Prize in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Red soda : Interact with the red Snacks vending machine.

: Interact with the red Snacks vending machine. Blue soda : Next to the blue Snacks vending machine, you’ll find a blue switch. Interact with it to activate it and get the blue soda.

: Next to the blue Snacks vending machine, you’ll find a blue switch. Interact with it to activate it and get the blue soda. Green soda: Hit the green, out-of-service vending machine inside Roz’s office with your pickaxe.

When you’re done with their introductory quests, Mike and Sulley will ask that you place their house in the Valley and build it for 20,000 Star Coins. Once they’ve got a place to settle in, they’ll take a selfie with you on the Valley’s plaza and stick around for a while.

Tip: Ask your newly befriended monsters to hang out as soon as you can to level up your Friendship level faster.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Laugh Floor update also comes with a new Star Path and a rebranded Dreamsnaps and Mailbox design, so receiving all your DreamSnaps rewards is now way easier.