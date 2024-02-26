Category:
Disney Dreamlight Valley The Laugh Floor update patch notes: Monsters, Inc. Realm, Mike and Sulley, and more

Mike and Sulley are waiting for you.
Mike, Sulley, and the player on the Scare Floor.
The first Disney Dreamlight Valley update of 2024 is all about Monsters, Inc. and it promises a vast amount of new content to delve into. The Laugh Floor update is quite a big one, so you might want to review the patch notes so you know what to expect.

Here are the complete The Laugh Floor patch notes for the Feb. 28 update in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Feb. 28 update patch notes

The Laugh Floor update launching on Feb. 28 in Disney Dreamlight Valley includes both an array of exciting new features and lots of bug fixes for older content. All of the new content, changes, and bug fixes featured in this update are as follows.

New content and changes

  • A Monsters, Inc. Realm featuring the iconic building where Mike and Sulley work will be open for you to explore.
  • Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc. are now recruitable characters you can invite to your valley. They come with their own friendship quests and an array of rewards for you to collect.
  • Two previously teased additions will finally be given to all players for free. This includes the The Partners statue furnishing item and the Dreamlight Armor outfit.
  • More character customization options have been added including skin tones, contact lenses, and ear styles. These are inspired by Monsters, Inc. and help your character fit in with this world.
A character with contact lenses.
Your character will fit right in with all the monsters. Image via Gameloft
  • The Lovely Monsters Star Path will begin with the launch of this update.
  • A premium bundle focused on Belle from Beauty and the Beast is being added. The Belle Starlight Bundle includes a Dream Style for Belle, a House Style, some clothing including pajamas, and some furniture including a starlight projector.
  • Scrooge McDuck’s shop has been tuned with a couple of changes.
    • The shop will now have more options available each day.
    • You can now purchase more items from the catalog each day.
    • Doors can now be found as options in the shop.
  • You can now change your character’s name in the game settings.
  • The Premium Shop will feature both new items following the update and occasionally bring back some items from previous Star Paths.
  • More DreamSnaps challenge themes have been added.
Snake hair available on the Star Path.
The Star Path is going to be packed with lots of monster-themed assets like this hair. Image via Gameloft

Bug fixes

  • An issue in “The Wild Tangles Swarm” quest where you couldn’t take a picture of the bugs has been fixed.
  • Some sandstone blocking the path in “The Flying Metal Nuisance” quest has been removed.
  • A statue piece that wasn’t spawning or couldn’t be collected in “The Missing Prince” quest has been fixed.
  • The Espresso Machine missing from Chez Remy’s during the “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest has been fixed.
  • The Dreamlight Tree not growing in “The Seed of Memories” quest has been fixed.
  • Players getting stuck on the bury the dusk fragment step during the “Restoring the Sunstone” quest has been fixed.
  • Two heart fragments being improperly recognized as one during “The Heart of Dreamlight Valley” quest has been fixed.
  • Being unable to interact with the tree to place the Matryoshka Dolls and summon Jack Skellington during the “Something Comes A’Knocking” quest has been fixed.
  • Vine seeds not appearing during “The Tower” quest has been fixed.
  • An issue in “The Great Blizzard” quest where sparkling water spots weren’t appearing has been fixed.
  • The flame spawning in an inaccessible spot during the “When Things Go Boom” quest has been fixed.
  • The third crate should now always spawn in “The Forgotten Project” quest.
  • During “The Ceremony” quest, the honored place should now register as being placed in front of the house properly.
  • Fixed an issue that caused part of the Ancient Sphere to be blocked by sandstone.
  • Repaired an issue that was causing some objects to not be placeable on certain furniture.
  • Restored Wall-E’s garden, which had disappeared for some players.
  • Fixed the Initialization Error #101 error some players have been experiencing.
  • Repaired an issue that was preventing some items from being removed from furniture.
  • Removed an invisible wall that was blocking access to The Ruins biome in A Rift in Time.
  • Fixed some outdoor assets changing to no longer mesh with the ground after you purchased items from Scrooge McDuck’s shop.
  • Repaired an issue preventing players from claiming their DreamSnaps rewards.
  • Fixed a couple of issues where certain items were only available in unreachable spots.
The Realm door for Monsters, Inc.
Monstropolis is calling, are you ready to go? Image via Gameloft

The Laugh Floor update for Disney Dreamlight Valley officially launches on Feb. 28, so you can get to work helping Mike and Sulley and exploring all of the other content it promises then. You can read the full patch notes for this update on Gameloft’s website and you can also visit Gameloft’s Trello board to check on or report any issues you were hoping to see fixed that aren’t listed here.

