How to complete Germs Abound in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley really should have warned me that being friends with a Disney character would require so much effort.

Just because Mike and Sulley are already in the Valley doesn’t mean you can forget about them. Villagers need love, attention, and lots of resources, apparently. Unlike any other friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Mike’s level two friendship quest takes you on a journey that will run your wallet, toolkit, and inventory dry.

In this guide, I’ll help you complete every step of Germs Abound in DDV.

How to order Safety Goggles for Mike in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Those are some expensive goggles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step of Germs Abound is to order Safety Goggles for Mike in DDV. To do this, head to Scrooge McDuck’s shop and interact with Scrooge. There is a new option to order items now, but you have to pay upfront.

In the order menu, select the Glasses category and order the Safety Goggles at the bottom for 30,000 Star Coins. Once you’ve purchased them, goggle up using the Outfit inventory and speak with Mike.

How to collect questionable ingredients for Mike in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slay, Merlin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, Mike has a great idea to de-pollinate all the flowers in the Valley, but he needs you to gather the materials. Here is every questionable ingredient Mike needs in his level two friendship quest in DDV:

Something suitably slimy from Mickey’s house : Look inside Mickey’s fridge storage to find Suspicious Fridge Gunk.

: Look inside Mickey’s storage to find Suspicious Fridge Gunk. Something that long ago was wriggly and tantalizing from Goofy’s house : Look inside Goofy’s kitchen drawers ‘ storage to find Dessicated Fishing Bait.

: Look inside Goofy’s ‘ storage to find Dessicated Fishing Bait. Something stashed and covered for ages from Merlin’s library: Look inside Merlin’s magenta purse to find Ancient Crumbs.

Once all three items are delivered to Mike, he’ll concoct a potion for your watering can. To upgrade your watering can with Mike’s de-pollinizer, open your inventory and select your watering can.

All that’s left to do is to water 10 flowers in the Valley and Merlin’s magic will do the rest. Don’t forget to pick up each flower you water; Mike will ask for them later.

A Contact Lens for a one-eyed monster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step for this quest is to find Mike’s Contact Lens. To do this, look for a sand-colored protuberance on Dazzle Beach in DDV. Though the location itself is random, the Contact Lens is oval-shaped and it’s sticking out of the sand. Mine appeared near Ursula’s cave.

Bug report: Feb. 28, 2024: There is currently a bug with this quest in which the game will not let you pick up Mike’s Contact Lens. It’s been reported by several players and Gameloft is likely working on a fix.

Once you’ve got the Contact Lens, return it to Mike to carry on with the quest.

How to craft a Rozian Mask for Mike in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Did anyone say paperwork? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, you’ll now need to craft a Rozian Mask for Mike. Here is every ingredient Mike requests in his level two friendship quest and how to get them in DDV:

25x Softwood: Can be found in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust.

Can be found in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust. 23x Rope: Can be crafted with Fiber, which in turn can be crafted with Seaweed. Fish Seaweed on any biome outside the ripples.

Can be crafted with Fiber, which in turn can be crafted with Seaweed. Fish Seaweed on any biome outside the ripples. 15x Fabric: Can be crafted with Cotton. Purchase Cotton seeds from Goofy’s Stall in Sunlit Plateau.

Once you’ve got all the ingredients, look for the Practical Items tab and craft a Rozian Mask. To recreate the Roz outfit, put on the mask and a red top. Customized items won’t work for this quest, so you might have to purchase a Red Polo or another top from Scrooge McDuck.

After a short therapy session, Mike’s Germs Abound quest will then be complete.