How to find Scrooge McDuck’s locked chest and key in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mother Gothel will do anything for what she wants, and in this quest, titled “My Kingdom for a Scroll,” she’ll have you running all over the Valley to complete tasks to get the Sun’s Scroll that Scrooge McDuck holds in a special chest.

Players who have Dazzle Beach and the Glade of Trust unlocked can complete this quest. Of course you must jump through a bunch of hoops before you get to the part where you need to find the key and the chest, especially since Scrooge McDuck isn’t one to give anything away for free.

After you’ve completed the Micberry Tree and placed it near his shop, Scrooge will tell you that it’s locked in a chest near the Mystical Cave and submerged the key somewhere in the Glade of Trust near the cascade.

How to find Scrooge McDuck’s key in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The key is in the water in the Glade of Trust. Look for the pond with the waterfall in it, and there are also some ruins if you look across the water. There will be some fishing spots there. Pull out your fishing rod and fish in each of the spots and the key should be in one of those spots.

How to find the buried chest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The key shouldn’t be hard to find, since it’s right outside the Mystical Cave, which is the cave that players went into and solved a bunch of puzzles in to get the orb to put in the pillar outside it. Look around for a digging spot, which should be glowing, and pull out your shovel.

The spot should be somewhere in the grassy area by the cave. Dig the spot and the chest should appear. Look for one of the broken totems outside of the cave since the chest is right next to one.