How to complete The Best Mystery Solver in Dreamlight Valley quest

As you get to know Belle from Beauty and the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley, she’ll ask for your help solving a large mystery that spans her friendship quests.

One of Belle’s quests is “The Best Mystery Solver in Dreamlight Valley,” and although it’s fairly straightforward, there are some more confusing aspects that might make it tough for you to complete.

How do you unlock The Best Mystery Solver in Dreamlight Valley quest?

You’ll be rewarded 2,020 friendship points with Belle for completing “The Best Mystery Solver” quest. But to actually unlock this quest, you will need to:

Reach level seven friendship with Belle

Progress your friendship with Mickey Mouse

Unlock Scrooge McDuck’s store

Unlock the Glade of Trust biome

All of the prerequisites are fairly clear about what needs to be done, except for the one that asks you to further your friendship with Mickey Mouse to an unknown point. If you are struggling to unlock this quest, it’s likely because you need to continue befriending Mickey Mouse until you are at a high enough point to trigger it, which is to the point of learning about his secret room.

You also won’t be able to unlock “The Best Mystery Solver” quest until you have first finished Belle’s “Book Hunt” and “Breaking the Code” quests.

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Best Mystery Solver in Dreamlight Valley quest guide

You’ll start this quest by examining a mysterious page from a journal that Belle gives you, which will then unlock a piece of a memory. This part of the memory shows a Fishing Hat that you’ll then need to recover by heading over to the Glade of Trust biome.

There’s a mystery afoot, and Belle can only solve it with your help. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Where is the Fishing Hat in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Fishing Hat is located in the giant lake at the bottom of the waterfall in the Glade of Trust biome that runs down from the Sunlit Plateau biome. You’ll find this spot at the very north end of the biome and the correct spot to fish for it will be gold and sparkling.

It won’t be a fish you catch when you fish at this spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Where is the board located in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Once you have the Fishing Hat, inspect it to reveal another piece of the memory highlighting a mystery board in a strange room. You’ll now need to track down this board, which can be found inside Mickey Mouse’s secret room inside the Dream Castle.

There’s always some kind of new secret to discover in this hidden room. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Walk up to the board and interact with it to receive some notes. Inspect the notes and you will unlock the final piece of the memory, which reveals Belle standing by a desk and that she was actually the best mystery solver she had been searching for all along.

Talk with Belle then head to Scrooge McDuck’s store to purchase some furniture that will help her set up her dedicated mystery-solving space once again. You’ll need to purchase an Elegant Armchair, which will cost 900 Star Coins.

After you have purchased the chair, talk with the Beast to receive a special Writing Desk he has prepared for Belle. Talk with Belle once you have both items then head to the Beast’s castle to take a picture with Belle in front of her new mystery-solving corner.

Finally, talk with Belle one more time to officially conclude “The Best Mystery Solver in Dreamlight Valley” quest and receive 2,020 friendship points with her.

About the author