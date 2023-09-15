How to complete Breaking the Code in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you get to know Belle from Beauty and the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll have to work your way through a few of her friendship quests.

One of Belle’s quests is called “Breaking the Code” and asks you to help her locate a few missing pages and tackle some trivia about her life. This quest has a lot of different parts, so you might need help figuring out how to navigate through it.

Breaking the Code Disney Dreamlight Valley quest guide

The “Breaking the Code” quest is Belle’s level four friendship quest and tasks you with helping the Disney princess decipher a mysterious book she found in the Dreamlight Library. To help her, you’ll need to start by returning to the Beauty and the Beast Realm.

Maurice’s Design Pages locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are three pages you need to collect, all of which are sitting around the castle in the Beauty and the Beast Realm.

This would be easy enough if these were the only pages around the castle, but there are also many other random pages that are part of a story placed around the castle too. You can distinguish Maurice’s Design Pages from the scattered story pages because Maurice’s can be picked up while the story pages can only be read and interacted with.

Maurice’s first Design Page

From where you spawn into the Beauty and the Beast Realm, proceed directly forward all the way up the stairs and through the doorway until you reach the Beast’s room, where the Enchanted Rose is sitting by the window.

Just keep heading straight until you reach the Beast’s room. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Walk over to the portrait of the Beast and Belle in the snow, which is the portrait you helped create earlier on when you were working toward unlocking Belle and the Beast, and you’ll find Maurice’s first Design Page on the ground in front of it.

This page is on the floor right below the portrait. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Maurice’s second Design Page

Head to the other doorway in the Beast’s room and proceed down the stairs and to the left, which will lead you to the massive library of the castle. Walk straight past the fireplace to the corner on the opposite end of where you entered and you will find Maurice’s second Design Page.

The second page is in the corner of the library near a ladder. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Maurice’s third Design Page

From the library, head out the only other doors in the room that you have not yet been through. Follow the path until you reach a point where you can either head straight up some stairs or make a right. Take a right turn followed by a left and you should find yourself in the hedge maze garden.

Make a right rather than going up the stairs so you find the garden. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

At the doorway and staircase located at the entrance of the hedge maze garden, look for two white birch trees on the right side of the area. Proceed through the maze while staying close to the right side to reach these trees.

The maze is easy to navigate, so don’t worry about getting lost. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you reach the base of these trees, you’ll see two sparkling pieces of paper sitting near them. The one that is closest to you is a story page that cannot be picked up, so ignore it and grab Maurice’s third Design Page sitting right above it.

The final page is on the ground near some trees in the garden. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to craft the Translation Machine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have all three pages, head back to the valley and let Belle know. You’ll then need to gather the materials to create the Translation Machine, which includes:

30 Softwood

Four Tinkering Parts

20 Glass

One Motherboard from Wall-E

Head to a crafting station and navigate to the “functional items” page to craft the Translation Machine. Bring your creation back to Belle and she’ll ask you to help her answer some questions the machine asks.

All Breaking the Code Translation Machine answers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Translation Machine will ask Belle three different questions you will need to help her answer. All of the answers pertain to Belle’s life and the Beauty and the Beast film, so keep this in mind while answering.

Who is the bravest horse of them all in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The bravest horse and correct answer is “Phillipe,” which is Belle and Maurice’s horse from the Beauty and the Beast film.

What is the right moment to learn about someone’s real identity in a story in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The right moment to learn about someone’s true identity is during chapter three, and for this specific question, the answer is “Everybody knows it’s during chapter three.” This is when a character learns about another character’s true identity in Belle’s favorite book.

What would a majordomo under an Enchantress’s spell turn into in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

A majordomo is the chief steward of a large estate, and in the case of Beauty and the Beast, this is Cogsworth, who is turned into a clock, so the answer is “a clock, of course!”

You’ll be one step closer to discovering the secrets of this strange mystery. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After you have answered all three questions, the Translation Machine will solve the riddle and unravel more of this mystery for Belle. The “Breaking the Code” quest will come to an end, though, so you’ll have to work on your friendship with Belle and wait until you receive her next friendship quest to see where it goes.

