Although Disney Dreamlight Valley has technically not even had its official launch since it is in an early access state, Disney fans worldwide have already fallen in love with the relaxing life simulation adventure game. The magical world of Dreamlight Valley is packed with beloved Disney characters, iconic locations, and a mysterious storyline at the center of it all.

Regardless of which gameplay aspect players love the most, Disney Dreamlight Valley certainly has a lot for players to delve into. But because the game is still a work in progress, many players have had the Disney magic dampened due to major lag issues.

In general, successfully combating lag or crashing issues for Disney Dreamlight Valley might not be entirely possible depending on your platform. The game is still in an early access state and the developer has a statement up on its official website that says it is still consistently looking into lag and crash issues across all platforms for the time being.

Depending on which platform you are playing Disney Dreamlight Valley on, attempting to fix lag will look a bit different. Here is a breakdown of everything that players can try to potentially fix any lag issues that they are experiencing with the game.

How to fix Disney Dreamlight Valley lag on Nintendo Switch

Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in an early access state and has previously received updates that targeted improving performance for the various platforms but especially for the Nintendo Switch. This platform seems to be the most commonly reported buggy one.

Unfortunately, this is also the platform with the least options for combatting lag. Few players have reported any success at finding ways to actually reduce lag for the Nintendo Switch version of the game, but some options players can try are as follows.

Disable camera shakes and flashes in the “Graphics” section of the “Settings” page.

Check for a software update for Disney Dreamlight Valley from the home Nintendo Switch page.

Save and restart your game.

Check your Internet connection to ensure that it is stable through the Nintendo Switch setting. Not all parts of Disney Dreamlight Valley require an active internet connection, but some players have reported more frequent issues without one.

How to fix Disney Dreamlight Valley lag on PC

Generally, most Disney Dreamlight Valley players report that the PC version of the game seems to be the most stable version. But this does not mean that certain players haven’t experienced lag on this platform too.

If you’re struggling with lag on the PC version of Disney Dreamlight Valley, here are some fixes that may help resolve the issue.

Check whether your graphic drivers are up to date and update them if need be.

Ensure that Disney Dreamlight Valley does not have a pending update and update the game if need be.

Check your internet connection to ensure that it is stable.

Check whether the launcher you are utilizing for Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is either Steam or Epic Games, is up to date.

Save your game, close it, and reload.

Check the minimum and recommended PC requirements for the game to ensure that your PC meets them. On Steam, the requirements are listed as follows. Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i3-540 or AMD Phenom II X4 940 Memory: Six GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 9600 GT, 512 MB or AMD Radeon HD 6570, One GB DirectX: Version 10 Storage: 10 GB of available space Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Memory: Six GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, Four GB or AMD Radeon R9 380, Four GB DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 10 GB of available space



How to fix Disney Dreamlight Valley lag on PlayStation

The PlayStation version of Disney Dreamlight Valley seems to be mostly lag-free but has been reported to experience crashing somewhat regularly. Most players report solid performance on this platform and there are thus not many options for combating lag.

Close the game and restart your console.

Make sure that both the console and Disney Dreamlight Valley itself are up to date.

Check to see how much storage space you have available. A lack of storage space can cause any game to lag.

Check your internet connection and ensure that it is stable.

Clear your console’s cache.

How to fix Disney Dreamlight Valley lag on Xbox

Xbox Disney Dreamlight Valley players tend to report crashes more frequently than lag. But many players on this platform have experienced stage FPS caps that have led to lag complaints. Most players on this platform have reported that lag is mostly fixed after the last few updates, but if you are still struggling with lag, you can try the following possible fixes.

Try resetting your sound settings. This might seem like a weird fix since sound is not related to graphics, but many Xbox players have reported on Reddit that this is the only fix that works for them. You may need to reset the sound settings again every time you notice the lag resurfacing.

Exit the game and restart the console.

Check how much storage you have and free up storage if possible. Your console may be running slower and causing game lag if there is insufficient storage.

Ensure that your internet connection is stable.

Check that both the system and Disney Dreamlight Valley itself are up to date.

Clear the platform’s cache.

Regardless of which platform you are on, if none of the fixes end up working for you, you may want to consider reporting your specific lag-related issue to Gameloft through its Trello bug tracker. Gameloft has been pretty consistent with hearing player feedback and the general lag that players have been experiencing has significantly improved since the game first launched.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is also still in an early access state, which means that the game is not polished or finalized. It is highly likely that most lag issues will become resolved before the game officially launches sometime by the end of 2023.