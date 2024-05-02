Oswald was added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion’s update, A Spark of Imagination, on May 1. Unfortunately, unlocking him is tedious because you must complete multiple quests first and get him out from beneath the ancient ruins.

To get Oswald out of the ancient ruins, you must complete the A Spark of Imagination quest, which begins once you’ve completed the A Bit of Help From Your Friends quest. Everything is tied together, making it confusing. Still, as long as you’ve completed the A Spark of Imagination quest and have exited the ruins, you can unlock Oswald.

How to unlock Oswald in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How long has it been since he saw the outside world? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Oswald in Disney Dreamlight Valley by completing his quest, Oswald’s Many Dimensions. You won’t automatically be assigned this quest like you were with the Monochrome Mystery, which starts as soon as you complete A Spark of Imagination.

Instead, once you both have exited the ancient ruins and witnessed the monochromatic tears, you can find Oswald on the Eternity Isle, talk to him, and start his quest.

Tip: Oswald can only be unlocked by those who own the A Rift in Time expansion.

How to complete Oswald’s Many Dimensions quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You get a black and white fedora as you start the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have started Oswald’s quest, Oswald’s Many Dimensions, you can complete it and unlock Oswald by completing the following objectives.

1) Dress up to communicate with Oswald

Open your wardrobe and equip a monochromatic outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To dress up, you must open your Clothing inventory, equip the Fedora Oswald has gifted you, and change into a black shirt and white pants.

2) See if Oswald approves of your outfit and talk to him

At least one of us approves of my outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have your outfit on, a quest marker will appear above Oswald’s head. If you don’t have the correct items, you won’t see this marker, nor will the quest objective change to see if Oswald approves of your outfit.

3) Pick eight black or white flowers

These flowers don’t have to be from the Eternity Isle, meaning you can use flowers from the Dreamlight Valley realm. They can also be dual-colored, like the White and Pink Falling Penstemons. As long as they’re black or white, they count towards the eight you need.

I went straight to the Frosted Heights in Dreamlight Valley because I found it easier to get these colored flowers from this biome. But you can also try the Forest of Valor, the Peaceful Meadow, the Plains, the Wastes, or the Glade of Trust.

Once you have them, bring all eight flowers to Oswald. Sadly, this isn’t what he wanted, and you must chase after him.

4) Follow Oswald and check in with him

Communication is hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you were in Dreamlight Valley, return to the Eternity Isle, find Oswald, and talk to him. I found him in the hidden room behind the waterfall on the Docks in Ancient’s Landing. When you start talking to Oswald, you will find that the communication barrier is too great and it’s hard to communicate. But there’s a solution.

5) Break through the communication barrier—literally

Smash the communication barrier into pieces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A “The End” sign will appear, and you must use your pickaxe on it to break through the communication barrier. You can talk to Oswald and understand what he’s saying as soon as you do. And he wants his house.

6) Gather the materials for Oswald’s special house

Oswald’s house is unique, requiring you to gather a few materials listed in the table below. You can craft the tool needed to build Oswald’s house when you have all the materials,

Item Quantity How to get Tropical Wood 15 Tropical Wood can be foraged by the trees in the Wild Tangle, specifically in the Grasslands. Coal 10 Coal can be mined from any mining node or purchased from Kristoff’s Stall. Amber One Amber can be found by digging the ground in the Grasslands, Grove, Lagoon, or Promenade areas of the Wild Tangle.

7) Craft the Oswaldian Pencil at a crafting station

I have a few too many Coal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Oswaldian Pencil is considered a refined material at the crafting station, and the recipe for crafting it is available there. With all the materials, craft the Oswaldian Pencil.

8) Equip the Oswaldian Pencil

It’s part of your wardrobe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Initially, I thought this was in the Royal Tools section. But the pencil is considered a piece of your wardrobe. When you find it amongst your clothing, equip it to inspire your creativity.

9) Check in with Oswald once more and obtain the template for his house

Now that creativity has struck, speak with Oswald. After speaking with him, he gives you a template for his two-dimensional house, which you can place anywhere you like. I decided to put Oswald’s house in The Courtyard because I thought it fit him.

10) Talk to Oswald to see if he’s satisfied with his two-dimensional house

It’s looking a little flat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can probably guess, Oswald isn’t happy with his two-dimensional house and has plans to add a dimension, but he needs your help.

11) Speak to Scrooge McDuck in his store to purchase a pair of 3D glasses

The 3D Glasses look snazzy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Scrooge’s Store and talk to him about ordering clothing. In the quest section, you will find the 3D Glasses Oswald asked you to order, which will cost you 1,050 Star Coins.

12) Equip the 3D Glasses and interact with the construction sign at Oswald’s House

You don’t need Star Coins to construct his house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the 3D Glasses equipped, return to Oswald’s house. When you interact with the construction sign to build his house, you don’t need to pay to have the house constructed. Once it has officially been built with all three dimensions, Oswald will be unlocked, and you can begin to befriend him and increase your friendship levels.

Unlocking Oswald requires a lot of work, but this is everything you need to know about completing Oswald’s Many Dimensions quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

