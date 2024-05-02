How to complete A Bit of Help from Your Friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Merlin’s A Bit of Help From Your Friends quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is far from short. You have to complete three quests for Gaston, EVE, and Rapunzel before you can re-enter the ruins and open the trap door—but it’s all worth it, because completing this questline will eventually lead you to Oswald.

Recommended Videos

Oswald is the latest character added to Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s A Rift in Time expansion. So, you must own this expansion to enjoy the A Bit of Help From Your Friends quest and discover this monochromatic character.

Once you have the new expansion, here’s how to complete the quest.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete A Bit of Help From Your Friends quest walkthrough

You must complete three quests before continuing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can complete Merlin’s A Bit of Help From Your Friends quest by completing the following objectives:

Your team members are around the room. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Meet EVE in the North Chamber of the ancient ruins and speak to her.

of the ancient ruins and speak to her. Find a way to restore power to the Ancient Console.

The first is just behind EVE. Screenshot by Dot Esports The second one is close to Rapunzel’s room. Screenshot by Dot Esports Return to the exit and you’ll see the third. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three Ancient Power Coils to find to solve EVE’s Ancient Console Puzzle. They can be found in the following locations:

Inside the North Chamber to the right of the door. Outside of the North Chamber to the left of the door (in the main chamber). Near the entrance/exit of the ancient ruins.

Place coils into the three empty slots along the wall.

Only the Ancient Power Coils fit in the Power Sockets. Screenshot by Dot Esports All three sockets will light up if they have coils. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Step on the pressure plate behind the Ancient Console to restore power.

Speak to EVE .

. Go See Gaston (West Chamber) or Rapunzel (East Chamber) on either side of the temple.

You have two options, but it’s best to speak to Gaston first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I went to see Rapunzel first. However, she told me to speak to Gaston while she figured everything out. It turns out that Gaston upgrades your pickaxe to remove a specific type of temple rubble, which you will find in Rapunzel’s chamber. So, to avoid this, speak to Gaston and complete his puzzle.

Remove the rubble around the big pedestal in the West Chamber.

Your upgraded pickaxe can remove ancient ruin rubble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak to Gaston—he feels as if something is missing.

Gaston needs his minions by his side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Activate the pressure plates on both sides of the room: Place the shiny LaFou on the pressure plate on the right side of the room. Step on the pressure plate on the left side of the room.



The LaFou statue came in handy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk to Rapunzel.

Find the music sheet.

You need the pickaxe to clear the rubble. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The music sheet can be found behind the rubble on the left side of the room. You must clear this to access the music sheet on the ground.

The music wall is now activated, and you must figure out the right arrangement of the notes.

Move the notes using the pedestals. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft Place the notes in these spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The music sheet you picked up indicates how the notes on the wall must be positioned. However, you can solve this music note puzzle by positioning the notes using the three pedestals (left, middle, and right) in the following places:

Left note: Use the left pedestal to position the left note on the first line. Middle note: Use the middle pedestal to position the middle note in the space between the second and third lines. Right note: use the right pedestal to position the right note on the second line.

Return to the main chamber.

Activate the last pressure plate near the trap door—it’s the only one not glowing.

A trap door will open at the center. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The trap door will open, and you can venture inside.

Once you enter the room below the ruins, you;ll complete A Bit of Help From Your Friends and can start the Spark of Imagination quest, where you’ll meet Oswald.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more