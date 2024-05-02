merlin and player standing in ancient's landing dreamlight valley
How to complete All The Right Notes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Help Rapunzel feel better!
All the Right Notes is one of the three quests you must finish to complete Merlin’s A Bit of Help From Your Friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Completing this quest is tricky as it involves finding new recipes and ingredients and cooking them for Rapunzel.

However, as this is part of Act Two of A Rift in Time, only those who own this expansion can enter the ruins and accept Merlin’s main quest, which includes Hero Pose and Does Not Compute. And you can complete these quests in any order.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete All the Right Notes quest walkthrough

first objective in How to complete All The Right Notes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Once you start the A Bit of Help from Your Friends quest, you’ll automatically get this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The All the Right Notes Quest for Rapunzel in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be completed once you have finished the following objectives:

  • Talk to Rapunzel.
  • Find Mother Grothel’s Recipe in Rapunzel’s tower.
player in rapunzel's tower near mother grother's recipe book dreamlight valley
The recipe book will sparkle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’m not sure if the recipe book spawns in the same place for every player. I found mine next to Rapunzel’s bed and dresser. If you see golden sparkles in the same place, then this is where you will find the recipe book. Then:

  • Pick up Mother Grother’s Recipe in Rapunzel’s tower.
  • Investigate Mother Grother’s Recipe in your Dreamlight Valley inventory.
player using mother grothel's recipe book in dreamlight valley
Investigate means to use the book. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this objective, investigating means using the book from your inventory. You can identify it easily as the book will have the quest marker. After you’ve investigated this key quest item, you can then:

  • Return to Rapunzel and tell her what you’ve found.
  • Dig up Mother Grothel’s Purple Seeds in the Promenade.
  • Tend to Mother Grother’s Herbs:
    • Plant, Water, and Harvest Mother Grothel’s Herbs after 20 minutes. These are real-world minutes. So, while you’re waiting for this to grow, you can find the rest of the ingredients for the recipes to save you time later on or start Gaston or EVE’s quests.
  • Find all the ingredients for the soup and tea.

In addition to Mother Grothel’s Herbs, you must find the following ingredients to make Mother Grothel’s Soup and Mother Grothel’s Tea.

IngredientQuantityHow to get
AgaveOneAgave can be foraged from the spiky green plants growing wild in the Glittering Dunes biome. It looks almost like an aloe vera plant.
MagesteaTwoMagestea is a blue spice found in Ancient’s Landing’s Overlook and Ruins areas.
PaprikaOnePaprika is a spice that can be collected in the Borderlands and the Oasis areas of the Glittering Dunes biomes.
TurnipOneTurnip seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall (after the first upgrade) in the Wild Tangle biome.
YamOneYam seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall (after the second upgrade) in the Ancient’s Landing biome.
  • Cook Mother Grothel’s Soup and Tea recipes.

Head to any cooking station and interact with the cooking pot. Both quest recipes, Mother Grothel’s Soup and Mother Grothel’s Tea can be found in the Quest recipe tab. So, all you need to do is select this tab and place all the ingredients into the pot.

You can also manually make Mother Grothel’s Soup and Mother Grothel’s Tea using the recipes in the table below.

RecipeHow to make
Mother Grothel’s Soup– One Mother Grothel’s Herb
– One Paprika
– One Turnip
– One Yam
– One Magestea
Mother Grothel’s Tea– One Mother Grothel’s Herb
– One Magestea
– One Agave
  • Make sure you have the Soup and Tea in your inventory.
  • Bring Soup and Tea to Rapunzel.
  • Let Rapunzel rest and warm up for five minutes. Basically, you have to wait for five real-world minutes.
  • Return to Rapunzel after those five (long) minutes have passed.
all the right notes quest completion sign in disney dreamlight valley
It’s always nice completing quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you return to Rapunzel, you’ll complete the All The Right Notes in Dreamlight Valley and head on to Gaston or EVE’s quests. If you’ve already done those too, then you’re all done on Merlin’s A Bit of Help From Your Friends questline!

