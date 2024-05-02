playing looking at the spark of imagination in dreamlight valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft
Category:
Disney

How to complete the Spark of Imagination quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scaring Oswald might be my new favorite thing.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: May 2, 2024 12:36 am

The Spark of Imagination quest, which shares its name with A Rift in Time‘s May update, is one of the trickier new quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley; you need to complete multiple quests and activate a trap door to even start it up.

Recommended Videos

You will start The Spark of Imagination quest as soon as you’ve complete the A Bit of Help From Your Friends quest, which you got from Merlin. Once you drop down into the room underneath the ruins, you can get things rolling.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete The Spark of Imagination quest walkthrough

first objective spark of imagination quest disney dreamlight valley
The first objective is the easiest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spark of Imagination Disney Dreamlight Valley quest is tricky to complete as it involves solving puzzles and dealing with nefarious villains. But as long as you complete the following objectives, you’ll finish it quickly:

  • Talk to the peculiar rabbit—This is Oswald.
oswald with quest marker dreamlight valley
Oswald doesn’t speak. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Search for something to repair the bridge lever.
oswald being scared by the horn in dreamlight valley
Scaring Oswald is half the fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Break the rocks on the left to access the horn. Once you interact with it, it will make a loud sound and startle Oswald, who will drop a physical “exclamation mark.”

  • Interact with the bridge lever and slot the exclamation mark into it to repair it. 
fixing the broken lever in dreamlight valley
Exclamation Marks make good levers. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Follow Oswald to the next platform with a round stone wheel mechanism and talk to him.
oswald with new quest marker dreamlight valley
There’s a green chest on the platform in the distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Come up with a solution using everything you can find to make the bridge rotate.
red arrows pointing to the flying gears and question mark oswald drops
Run after the gears and interact with them to catch them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft the Question Mark Wheel to rotate the bridge, pick up the physical “question mark” Oswald drops and catch the three white gears. Two are on the platform with you, and one is back on the platform with the bridge lever.

When you have all the items, use the Timebending Table connected to the platform with Oswald to create the Question Mark Wheel to rotate the bridge.

  • Return to the stone wheel and slot the Question Mark Wheel into it.
  • Activate the wheel to turn the bridge.
activating the wheel to move the bridge
You only need to turn the bridge once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you’ve slotted the Question Mark Wheel into place, you can interact with the wheel to turn the platform.

  • Follow Oswald to the next platform and talk to him.
oswald on the second platform with new quest marker
He’s going to throw a curveball. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft
  • Use everything you’ve learned to fix the platform to reach the Spark of Imagination.

Once you reach this objective, there is little to go on to help you complete it. However, if you follow these steps, you can complete it quickly:

  • Pick up the physical “question mark” Oswald drops.
red arrows pointing to new question mark and gears to get
Catch as many gears as you can before they fly to other platforms. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Catch any white floating gears on the platform with Oswald. I was quick and picked up two gears here.
  • Walk to the newly unlocked platform to the left and clear the rubble to get the second horn.
horn hidden in rubble in dreamlight valley
The horn is hidden in the rubble. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Return to the platform with Oswald and place the horn on the pedestal by the wheel.
  • Use the horn to scare another physical “exclamation mark” out of him. 
  • Pick it up and hold onto it for now.
  • Return to the first wheel you reconstructed, and use it to move to the platform with the green chest. This is where I found my third gear.
  • Make your way back to the first wheel. Move the first wheel until you’re connected to the path leading to the Timebending Table to construct the second Question Mark Wheel.
player crafting the question mark wheel in dreamlight valley
You can find this recipe in the quest objectives section. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By this point, you should have all three gears and the “question mark” to construct your second Question Mark Wheel. If not, check the platform where you repaired the first bridge lever or search the other platforms again, just in case.

  • Once you’ve constructed the Question Mark Wheel, return to the first wheel and use it again to find your way back to Oswald.
  • Interact with the second stone wheel and place the Question Mark Wheel in the empty socket.
  • Move this wheel until you get the path blocked by three pillars.
  • Next to these pillars is a broken lever. Interact with it, add the physical “exclamation point” into the empty socket, and use the lever to lower the pillars.
using lever to open three pillar gates to the spark in dreamlight valley
The three pillars will drop once you’ve repaired the lever. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft
  • A new path will open, and you can now pick up the Spark of Imagination.
the path to the spark of imagination
It takes imagination just to get here. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

A cutscene will play, and Merlin will appear, asking you to give him the Spark so he can test it endlessly. But it’s just Jafar in disguise, and he will steal the Spark, regardless of which dialogue option you choose.

  • Return to Oswald and speak to him.
the last objective in the spark of imagination quest
Completing the Return to Oswald objective will complete this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Once you’ve spoken to Oswald, you will automatically complete The Spark of Imagination quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley and begin the Monochrome Mystery quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to complete A Bit of Help from Your Friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley
player in the music notes room in ancient ruins disney dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete A Bit of Help from Your Friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 1, 2024
Read Article How to complete All The Right Notes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
merlin and player standing in ancient's landing dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete All The Right Notes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 1, 2024
Read Article How to complete Hero Pose in Disney Dreamlight Valley
gaston speaking to character
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete Hero Pose in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to complete A Bit of Help from Your Friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley
player in the music notes room in ancient ruins disney dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete A Bit of Help from Your Friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 1, 2024
Read Article How to complete All The Right Notes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
merlin and player standing in ancient's landing dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete All The Right Notes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 1, 2024
Read Article How to complete Hero Pose in Disney Dreamlight Valley
gaston speaking to character
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete Hero Pose in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 1, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.