How to complete the Spark of Imagination quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Spark of Imagination quest, which shares its name with A Rift in Time‘s May update, is one of the trickier new quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley; you need to complete multiple quests and activate a trap door to even start it up.

You will start The Spark of Imagination quest as soon as you’ve complete the A Bit of Help From Your Friends quest, which you got from Merlin. Once you drop down into the room underneath the ruins, you can get things rolling.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete The Spark of Imagination quest walkthrough

The first objective is the easiest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spark of Imagination Disney Dreamlight Valley quest is tricky to complete as it involves solving puzzles and dealing with nefarious villains. But as long as you complete the following objectives, you’ll finish it quickly:

Talk to the peculiar rabbit—This is Oswald.

Oswald doesn’t speak. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Search for something to repair the bridge lever.

Scaring Oswald is half the fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Break the rocks on the left to access the horn. Once you interact with it, it will make a loud sound and startle Oswald, who will drop a physical “exclamation mark.”

Interact with the bridge lever and slot the exclamation mark into it to repair it.

Exclamation Marks make good levers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow Oswald to the next platform with a round stone wheel mechanism and talk to him.

There’s a green chest on the platform in the distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Come up with a solution using everything you can find to make the bridge rotate.

Run after the gears and interact with them to catch them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft the Question Mark Wheel to rotate the bridge, pick up the physical “question mark” Oswald drops and catch the three white gears. Two are on the platform with you, and one is back on the platform with the bridge lever.

When you have all the items, use the Timebending Table connected to the platform with Oswald to create the Question Mark Wheel to rotate the bridge.

You need to clear the rubble to access the table. Screenshot by Dot Esports You need three gears and the question mark to craft the wheel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to the stone wheel and slot the Question Mark Wheel into it.

Activate the wheel to turn the bridge.

You only need to turn the bridge once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you’ve slotted the Question Mark Wheel into place, you can interact with the wheel to turn the platform.

Follow Oswald to the next platform and talk to him.

He’s going to throw a curveball. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Use everything you’ve learned to fix the platform to reach the Spark of Imagination.

Once you reach this objective, there is little to go on to help you complete it. However, if you follow these steps, you can complete it quickly:

Pick up the physical “question mark” Oswald drops.

Catch as many gears as you can before they fly to other platforms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catch any white floating gears on the platform with Oswald. I was quick and picked up two gears here.

on the platform with Oswald. I was quick and picked up two gears here. Walk to the newly unlocked platform to the left and clear the rubble to get the second horn.

The horn is hidden in the rubble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to the platform with Oswald and place the horn on the pedestal by the wheel.

Use the horn to scare another physical “exclamation mark” out of him.

Interact with the pedestal to place the horn. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft The funniest cutscene. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft We scared him quite well. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Pick it up and hold onto it for now.

Return to the first wheel you reconstructed, and use it to move to the platform with the green chest. This is where I found my third gear.

Make your way back to the first wheel. Move the first wheel until you’re connected to the path leading to the Timebending Table to construct the second Question Mark Wheel.

You can find this recipe in the quest objectives section. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By this point, you should have all three gears and the “question mark” to construct your second Question Mark Wheel. If not, check the platform where you repaired the first bridge lever or search the other platforms again, just in case.

Once you’ve constructed the Question Mark Wheel, return to the first wheel and use it again to find your way back to Oswald.

Interact with the second stone wheel and place the Question Mark Wheel in the empty socket.

Move this wheel until you get the path blocked by three pillars.

Next to these pillars is a broken lever. Interact with it, add the physical “exclamation point” into the empty socket, and use the lever to lower the pillars.

The three pillars will drop once you’ve repaired the lever. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

A new path will open, and you can now pick up the Spark of Imagination.

It takes imagination just to get here. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

A cutscene will play, and Merlin will appear, asking you to give him the Spark so he can test it endlessly. But it’s just Jafar in disguise, and he will steal the Spark, regardless of which dialogue option you choose.

Return to Oswald and speak to him.

Completing the Return to Oswald objective will complete this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Once you’ve spoken to Oswald, you will automatically complete The Spark of Imagination quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley and begin the Monochrome Mystery quest.

