Mulan, Mushu, and the player standing in the Mulan Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image via Gameloft
Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Lucky Dragon update release date

The best sidekick is finally arriving.
Kacee Fay
Published: Jun 18, 2024 03:00 pm

The valley is growing yet again with the arrival of two more familiar characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Lucky Dragon update is nearly here, and if you want to experience the new content as soon as possible, you need to know when it’s releasing.

Updates always bring lots of exciting additions to the valley, and this is an especially promising one since it features a whole new Realm. There’s a lot to explore, so here’s when The Lucky Dragon update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will be released.

The Lucky Dragon Disney Dreamlight Valley release date and time

Mulan and Mushu teasers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Mulan and Mushu look amazing. Images via Gameloft. Remix by Dot Esports

The Lucky Dragon update for Disney Dreamlight Valley launches on June 26. It’s a free base game update, so it will be available for all players across all platforms on this day. Although an official launch time for this update hasn’t been shared so far, it’s likely the update will roll out around 8am CT.

All past updates have gone live at this time, so as long as Gameloft sticks to this pattern, The Lucky Dragon will too. The main features in this update are a Mulan Realm to explore, princess Mulan herself, and her sassy sidekick Mushu.

Along with the new characters and Realm, there will be lots of quests and items to earn. Every character in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a series of friendship quests you can work on to get to know them better and claim exclusive friendship items as you befriend them.

The Lucky Dragon update will also feature a new Star Path to work on. The theme of this special event isn’t known yet, but some small teasers have hinted at what it will include. These teasers include Mulan items, kites, and a squirrel inspired by Anxiety from Inside Out 2.

Anxiety Squirrel head in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
We’ve only seen the head of the Anxiety squirrel so far. Image via Gameloft

Beyond this, it’s currently unknown what else the update might include. Since the last one introduced the Boutique with Boutique Challenges, Daisy Duck, and the A Day at Disney Star Path, this one likely won’t have much beyond the currently known features.

This update doesn’t include an update to the A Rift in Time expansion pass, although the final chapter for it is set to arrive sometime this summer. There’s also another free base game update in the works for the same time, so there’s still a lot to look forward to on the roadmap for future content.

