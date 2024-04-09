How to Give a Magical Matron her Favorite Gifts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of the Lovely Monster Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to Give a Magical Matron her Favorite Gifts. But as there are many magical women in the Valley, it can be challenging to figure out which one to give gifts to to complete this duty.

Here’s everything you need to know about who the Magical Matron is in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to give her her favorite gifts.

Who is the Magical Matron in Dreamlight Valley ?

She’s always willing to dazzle us with her magic. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

For the Lovely Monster Star Path, the Magical Matron to whom you must give her favorite gifts is the Fairy Godmother. So, to complete the “Give a Magical Matron her Favorite Gifts” duty you must give the Fairy Godmother six of her favorite gifts.

As you can only give her three of her favorite gifts a day, this duty will take at least two days to complete. Or, if you still need to unlock specific biomes or resources, it may take longer.

To uncover the Fairy Godmother’s favorite gifts, you must navigate to the Dreamlight Valley Character Collection’s menu. Here, you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the Villagers, including the Fairy Godmother—and what gifts they like.

Be sure to find her in the All Areas or Dreamlight Valley character collections. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

By selecting her, you can view her profile and note her three favorite gifts. For me, her favorite gifts were the Purple Cactus Flower (which is exclusive to Eternity Isle in the A Rift in Time expansion), Sweet Herring, and Mint Candy.

From here, you must gather, mind, make, or bake the items and give them to her. When you’ve given the Fairy Godmother six of her favorite gifts, you will complete this duty and earn 20 Scream Canister Tokens, which you can use to buy several goodies from the Star Path shop like outfits, decals, and Moonstones.

So, if you have this gifting task, this is everything you need to know about completing the “Give a Magcial Matron her Favorite Gifts” in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

