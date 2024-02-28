All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Lovely Monsters Star Path complements Mike and Sulley’s arrival in Disney Dreamlight Valley with an array of monstrous and sweet items for you to collect. You have to navigate various duties to work your way to these rewards, however.
Here are all of the duties and rewards in the Lovely Monsters Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you know what you need to do to collect all of the exclusive items offered.
All Lovely Monsters Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Before you can claim the many special rewards presented in this path, you have to work through all of the duties in the Lovely Monsters Star Path. This Star Path has about 100 duties in total and the list of duties will continuously be updated as we unlock more of them.
|Duty
|Amount
|Task
|Reward
|Uproot the Forgetting.
|50
|Clar 50 Night Thorns.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Break some rocks.
|40
|Mine 40 rocks.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Complete Dreamlight Duties.
|10
|Finish a total of 10 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Spend time with some classic friends.
|15
|Hang out with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, or Scrooge McDuck for 15 minutes.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|It’s better to give a favorite gift than to receive.
|Three
|Give three favorite items of the day to the same villager or different villagers.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Build stuff.
|10
|Build 10 items at a crafting station.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Engage in Goofy’s favorite pastime.
|30
|Catch 30 fish.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Harvest some bright red berries.
|50
|Harvest Raspberries, Strawberries, Gooseberries, or Cactoberries.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Cook meals that would never make the cut at Chez Remy.
|10
|Cook 10 one-star meals.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|
|Make small talk.
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with villagers.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Earn some Star Coins.
|5,000
|Make 5,000 Star Coins.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Get some very valuable rocks.
|30
|Mine 30 gems.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Cross some items off your regal to-do list.
|10
|Finish 10 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Spend time with your favorite trash-compactor robot.
|15
|Hang out with Wall-E for 15 minutes.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Bring your favorite Madrigal some gifts.
|Four
|Give Mirabel four of her favorite items of the day.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Work a shift at the restaurant.
|Three
|Serve five meals at Chez Remy.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Play “Go Fish” with some Bass.
|20
|Catch 20 Bass.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Harvest Maui’s gift to the Valley.
|50
|Harvest 50 Coconuts.
|Five Scream Canister Tokens
|Prepare meals with a fruit that’s red outside and white inside.
|10
|Harvest 10 Apples.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|
|Have a chat with a demigod.
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with Maui.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Dress up in your Mickey Mouse ears.
|One
|Put on some Mickey Mouse ears, which are found in the Hats category.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Dig for something blue.
|20
|Mine blue gems like Sapphire and Vitalys Crystal.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Complete Dreamlight Duties.
|15
|Complete 10 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Spend time with a tiny chef.
|15
|Hang out with Remy for 15 minutes.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Give a speedy and sugary princess her favorites.
|Five
|Give Vanellope five of her favorite items of the day.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Work a shift at the restaurant.
|Four
|Serve four dishes at Chez Remy.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Go angling for some multicolored shrimp.
|10
|Catch 10 Prisma Shrimp or Shrimp.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Collect some sandy seafood.
|30
|Collect 30 Scallops, Oysters, or Clams.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Cook some above-average meals.
|10
|Cook four-star or better meals.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Chat with the Village’s best dealmaker.
|Two
|Have two daily discussions with Ursula.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Uproot the Forgetting.
|50
|Remove 50 Night Thorns.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Get some especially shiny rocks.
|Five.
|Mine five shiny gems.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
|Cross some items off your regal to-do list.
|15
|Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties.
|10 Scream Canister Tokens
All Lovely Monsters Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
There are seven pages of rewards you can collect throughout the Lovely Monsters Star Path. Each item will cost you some of the precious Scream Canister tokens you earn for completing the previously outlined tasks, but you can easily obtain all of these rewards as long as you work your way through most of the duties included in this event.
|Page
|Reward
|Cost
|One
|100 Moonstones
|10 Scream Canister tokens
|One
|Boo’s door Motif
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|One
|A-Door-able Jacket
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|One
|Blush Option Four – Hearts
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|One
|Pink Bowtie ‘n’ Suspenders Shirt
|15 Scream Canister tokens
|One
|Floating Lanterns
|35 Scream Canister tokens
|One
|Rosy Cloud Turtle Companion
|50 Scream Canister tokens
|Two
|200 Moonstones
|20 Scream Canister tokens
|Two
|Fuschia Claw-Foot Tub
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|
|Two
|Playful Monsters Wallpaper
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Two
|Simba and Nala Motif
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Two
|Small Marble Fountain
|35 Scream Canister tokens
|Two
|Braided Floral Updo
|20 Scream Canister tokens
|Two
|M.I. Coffee Machine
|35 Scream Canister tokens
|Three
|250 Moonstones
|25 Scream Canister tokens
|Three
|Sulley Motif
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Three
|Tiana and Naveen Motif
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Three
|Monster Eyes Makeup
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Three
|Blue Cyclops Monster Plushie
|25 Scream Canister tokens
|
|Three
|Monsters, Inc. Door Ensemble
|20 Scream Canister tokens
|Three
|Laugh Canister Pallet
|45 Scream Canister tokens
|Four
|350 Moonstones
|35 Scream Canister tokens
|Four
|Cycloptic Monster Door
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Four
|Hercules and Megara Motif
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Four
|Hypnotic Stone Floor
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Four
|Floral Column Arch
|40 Scream Canister tokens
|Four
|Swan Boat
|45 Scream Canister tokens
|Four
|Lovely Knitted Cardigan
|20 Scream Canister tokens
|Five
|400 Moonstones
|40 Scream Canister tokens
|
|Five
|Lady and The Tramp Motif
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Five
|A-Door-able Skirt
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Five
|Green Spikey Monster Plushie
|35 Scream Canister tokens
|Five
|Celia’s Hair
|20 Scream Canister tokens
|Five
|Monsters University Varsity Sulley
|100 Scream Canister tokens
|Five
|Green Vending Machine
|40 Scream Canister tokens
|Six
|610 Moonstones
|60 Scream Canister tokens
|Six
|Mike Motif
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Six
|Monstrous Grand Piano
|Five Scream Canister tokens
|Six
|Purple Stitched Monster Plushie
|40 Scream Canister tokens
|Six
|Criss-Cross Your Heart Top
|20 Scream Canister tokens
|Six
|Italian Date Night Table
|40 Scream Canister tokens
|Six
|Monsters University Varsity Mike
|100 Scream Canister tokens
|Seven
|90 Moonstone (repeatable)
|10 Scream Canister tokens
There are some pretty amazing rewards in this Star Path, and which ones are the best overall ultimately comes down to your own personal preference. But if you’re looking for the most unique assets that are most worth it for the Scream Canister token price, you should prioritize obtaining the Monsters University Varsity Mike Dream Style, the Monsters University Varsity Sulley Dream Style, the Braided Floral Updo, and Celia’s Hair.