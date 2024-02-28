All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path duties and rewards, explained

The Lovely Monsters Star Path complements Mike and Sulley’s arrival in Disney Dreamlight Valley with an array of monstrous and sweet items for you to collect. You have to navigate various duties to work your way to these rewards, however.

Here are all of the duties and rewards in the Lovely Monsters Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you know what you need to do to collect all of the exclusive items offered.

All Lovely Monsters Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can claim the many special rewards presented in this path, you have to work through all of the duties in the Lovely Monsters Star Path. This Star Path has about 100 duties in total and the list of duties will continuously be updated as we unlock more of them.

Duty Amount Task Reward Uproot the Forgetting. 50 Clar 50 Night Thorns. Five Scream Canister Tokens Break some rocks. 40 Mine 40 rocks. Five Scream Canister Tokens Complete Dreamlight Duties. 10 Finish a total of 10 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties. Five Scream Canister Tokens Spend time with some classic friends. 15 Hang out with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, or Scrooge McDuck for 15 minutes. Five Scream Canister Tokens It’s better to give a favorite gift than to receive. Three Give three favorite items of the day to the same villager or different villagers. Five Scream Canister Tokens Build stuff. 10 Build 10 items at a crafting station. Five Scream Canister Tokens Engage in Goofy’s favorite pastime. 30 Catch 30 fish. Five Scream Canister Tokens Harvest some bright red berries. 50 Harvest Raspberries, Strawberries, Gooseberries, or Cactoberries. Five Scream Canister Tokens Cook meals that would never make the cut at Chez Remy. 10 Cook 10 one-star meals. Five Scream Canister Tokens Make small talk. Two Have two daily discussions with villagers. Five Scream Canister Tokens Earn some Star Coins. 5,000 Make 5,000 Star Coins. Five Scream Canister Tokens Get some very valuable rocks. 30 Mine 30 gems. Five Scream Canister Tokens Cross some items off your regal to-do list. 10 Finish 10 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties. Five Scream Canister Tokens Spend time with your favorite trash-compactor robot. 15 Hang out with Wall-E for 15 minutes. Five Scream Canister Tokens Bring your favorite Madrigal some gifts. Four Give Mirabel four of her favorite items of the day. Five Scream Canister Tokens Work a shift at the restaurant. Three Serve five meals at Chez Remy. Five Scream Canister Tokens Play “Go Fish” with some Bass. 20 Catch 20 Bass. Five Scream Canister Tokens Harvest Maui’s gift to the Valley. 50 Harvest 50 Coconuts. Five Scream Canister Tokens Prepare meals with a fruit that’s red outside and white inside. 10 Harvest 10 Apples. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Have a chat with a demigod. Two Have two daily discussions with Maui. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Dress up in your Mickey Mouse ears. One Put on some Mickey Mouse ears, which are found in the Hats category. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Dig for something blue. 20 Mine blue gems like Sapphire and Vitalys Crystal. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Complete Dreamlight Duties. 15 Complete 10 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Spend time with a tiny chef. 15 Hang out with Remy for 15 minutes. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Give a speedy and sugary princess her favorites. Five Give Vanellope five of her favorite items of the day. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Work a shift at the restaurant. Four Serve four dishes at Chez Remy. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Go angling for some multicolored shrimp. 10 Catch 10 Prisma Shrimp or Shrimp. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Collect some sandy seafood. 30 Collect 30 Scallops, Oysters, or Clams. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Cook some above-average meals. 10 Cook four-star or better meals. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Chat with the Village’s best dealmaker. Two Have two daily discussions with Ursula. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Uproot the Forgetting. 50 Remove 50 Night Thorns. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Get some especially shiny rocks. Five. Mine five shiny gems. 10 Scream Canister Tokens Cross some items off your regal to-do list. 15 Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties. 10 Scream Canister Tokens

All Lovely Monsters Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are seven pages of rewards you can collect throughout the Lovely Monsters Star Path. Each item will cost you some of the precious Scream Canister tokens you earn for completing the previously outlined tasks, but you can easily obtain all of these rewards as long as you work your way through most of the duties included in this event.

Page Reward Cost One 100 Moonstones 10 Scream Canister tokens One Boo’s door Motif Five Scream Canister tokens One A-Door-able Jacket Five Scream Canister tokens One Blush Option Four – Hearts Five Scream Canister tokens One Pink Bowtie ‘n’ Suspenders Shirt 15 Scream Canister tokens One Floating Lanterns 35 Scream Canister tokens One Rosy Cloud Turtle Companion 50 Scream Canister tokens Two 200 Moonstones 20 Scream Canister tokens Two Fuschia Claw-Foot Tub Five Scream Canister tokens Two Playful Monsters Wallpaper Five Scream Canister tokens Two Simba and Nala Motif Five Scream Canister tokens Two Small Marble Fountain 35 Scream Canister tokens Two Braided Floral Updo 20 Scream Canister tokens Two M.I. Coffee Machine 35 Scream Canister tokens Three 250 Moonstones 25 Scream Canister tokens Three Sulley Motif Five Scream Canister tokens Three Tiana and Naveen Motif Five Scream Canister tokens Three Monster Eyes Makeup Five Scream Canister tokens Three Blue Cyclops Monster Plushie 25 Scream Canister tokens Three Monsters, Inc. Door Ensemble 20 Scream Canister tokens Three Laugh Canister Pallet 45 Scream Canister tokens Four 350 Moonstones 35 Scream Canister tokens Four Cycloptic Monster Door Five Scream Canister tokens Four Hercules and Megara Motif Five Scream Canister tokens Four Hypnotic Stone Floor Five Scream Canister tokens Four Floral Column Arch 40 Scream Canister tokens Four Swan Boat 45 Scream Canister tokens Four Lovely Knitted Cardigan 20 Scream Canister tokens Five 400 Moonstones 40 Scream Canister tokens Five Lady and The Tramp Motif Five Scream Canister tokens Five A-Door-able Skirt Five Scream Canister tokens Five Green Spikey Monster Plushie 35 Scream Canister tokens Five Celia’s Hair 20 Scream Canister tokens Five Monsters University Varsity Sulley 100 Scream Canister tokens Five Green Vending Machine 40 Scream Canister tokens Six 610 Moonstones 60 Scream Canister tokens Six Mike Motif Five Scream Canister tokens Six Monstrous Grand Piano Five Scream Canister tokens Six Purple Stitched Monster Plushie 40 Scream Canister tokens Six Criss-Cross Your Heart Top 20 Scream Canister tokens Six Italian Date Night Table 40 Scream Canister tokens Six Monsters University Varsity Mike 100 Scream Canister tokens Seven 90 Moonstone (repeatable) 10 Scream Canister tokens

There are some pretty amazing rewards in this Star Path, and which ones are the best overall ultimately comes down to your own personal preference. But if you’re looking for the most unique assets that are most worth it for the Scream Canister token price, you should prioritize obtaining the Monsters University Varsity Mike Dream Style, the Monsters University Varsity Sulley Dream Style, the Braided Floral Updo, and Celia’s Hair.