All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path duties and rewards, explained

It's a big one.
Published: Feb 28, 2024 04:43 pm
The Lovely Monsters Star Path.
Image via Gameloft

The Lovely Monsters Star Path complements Mike and Sulley’s arrival in Disney Dreamlight Valley with an array of monstrous and sweet items for you to collect. You have to navigate various duties to work your way to these rewards, however.

Here are all of the duties and rewards in the Lovely Monsters Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you know what you need to do to collect all of the exclusive items offered.

All Lovely Monsters Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Some Dreamlight Duties.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can claim the many special rewards presented in this path, you have to work through all of the duties in the Lovely Monsters Star Path. This Star Path has about 100 duties in total and the list of duties will continuously be updated as we unlock more of them.

DutyAmountTaskReward
Uproot the Forgetting.50Clar 50 Night Thorns.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Break some rocks.40Mine 40 rocks.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Complete Dreamlight Duties.10Finish a total of 10 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Spend time with some classic friends.15Hang out with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, or Scrooge McDuck for 15 minutes.Five Scream Canister Tokens
It’s better to give a favorite gift than to receive.ThreeGive three favorite items of the day to the same villager or different villagers.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Build stuff.10Build 10 items at a crafting station.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Engage in Goofy’s favorite pastime.30Catch 30 fish.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Harvest some bright red berries.50Harvest Raspberries, Strawberries, Gooseberries, or Cactoberries.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Cook meals that would never make the cut at Chez Remy.10Cook 10 one-star meals.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Make small talk.TwoHave two daily discussions with villagers.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Earn some Star Coins.5,000Make 5,000 Star Coins.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Get some very valuable rocks.30Mine 30 gems.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Cross some items off your regal to-do list.10Finish 10 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Spend time with your favorite trash-compactor robot.15Hang out with Wall-E for 15 minutes.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Bring your favorite Madrigal some gifts.FourGive Mirabel four of her favorite items of the day. Five Scream Canister Tokens
Work a shift at the restaurant.ThreeServe five meals at Chez Remy.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Play “Go Fish” with some Bass.20Catch 20 Bass. Five Scream Canister Tokens
Harvest Maui’s gift to the Valley.50Harvest 50 Coconuts.Five Scream Canister Tokens
Prepare meals with a fruit that’s red outside and white inside.10Harvest 10 Apples. 10 Scream Canister Tokens
Have a chat with a demigod.TwoHave two daily discussions with Maui.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Dress up in your Mickey Mouse ears.OnePut on some Mickey Mouse ears, which are found in the Hats category.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Dig for something blue.20Mine blue gems like Sapphire and Vitalys Crystal.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Complete Dreamlight Duties.15Complete 10 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Spend time with a tiny chef.15Hang out with Remy for 15 minutes.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Give a speedy and sugary princess her favorites.FiveGive Vanellope five of her favorite items of the day.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Work a shift at the restaurant.FourServe four dishes at Chez Remy.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Go angling for some multicolored shrimp.10Catch 10 Prisma Shrimp or Shrimp.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Collect some sandy seafood.30Collect 30 Scallops, Oysters, or Clams.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Cook some above-average meals.10Cook four-star or better meals.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Chat with the Village’s best dealmaker.TwoHave two daily discussions with Ursula.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Uproot the Forgetting.50Remove 50 Night Thorns.10 Scream Canister Tokens
Get some especially shiny rocks.Five.Mine five shiny gems. 10 Scream Canister Tokens
Cross some items off your regal to-do list.15Finish 15 Dreamlight Duties or Mist Duties. 10 Scream Canister Tokens

All Lovely Monsters Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first page of the Lovely Monsters Star Path.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven pages of rewards you can collect throughout the Lovely Monsters Star Path. Each item will cost you some of the precious Scream Canister tokens you earn for completing the previously outlined tasks, but you can easily obtain all of these rewards as long as you work your way through most of the duties included in this event.

PageRewardCost
One100 Moonstones10 Scream Canister tokens
OneBoo’s door MotifFive Scream Canister tokens
OneA-Door-able JacketFive Scream Canister tokens
OneBlush Option Four – HeartsFive Scream Canister tokens
OnePink Bowtie ‘n’ Suspenders Shirt15 Scream Canister tokens
OneFloating Lanterns35 Scream Canister tokens
OneRosy Cloud Turtle Companion50 Scream Canister tokens
Two200 Moonstones20 Scream Canister tokens
TwoFuschia Claw-Foot TubFive Scream Canister tokens
TwoPlayful Monsters WallpaperFive Scream Canister tokens
TwoSimba and Nala MotifFive Scream Canister tokens
TwoSmall Marble Fountain 35 Scream Canister tokens
TwoBraided Floral Updo20 Scream Canister tokens
TwoM.I. Coffee Machine35 Scream Canister tokens
Three250 Moonstones25 Scream Canister tokens
ThreeSulley MotifFive Scream Canister tokens
ThreeTiana and Naveen MotifFive Scream Canister tokens
ThreeMonster Eyes MakeupFive Scream Canister tokens
ThreeBlue Cyclops Monster Plushie25 Scream Canister tokens
ThreeMonsters, Inc. Door Ensemble20 Scream Canister tokens
ThreeLaugh Canister Pallet45 Scream Canister tokens
Four350 Moonstones35 Scream Canister tokens
FourCycloptic Monster DoorFive Scream Canister tokens
FourHercules and Megara MotifFive Scream Canister tokens
FourHypnotic Stone FloorFive Scream Canister tokens
FourFloral Column Arch40 Scream Canister tokens
FourSwan Boat45 Scream Canister tokens
FourLovely Knitted Cardigan20 Scream Canister tokens
Five400 Moonstones40 Scream Canister tokens
FiveLady and The Tramp MotifFive Scream Canister tokens
FiveA-Door-able SkirtFive Scream Canister tokens
FiveGreen Spikey Monster Plushie35 Scream Canister tokens
FiveCelia’s Hair20 Scream Canister tokens
FiveMonsters University Varsity Sulley100 Scream Canister tokens
FiveGreen Vending Machine40 Scream Canister tokens
Six610 Moonstones60 Scream Canister tokens
SixMike MotifFive Scream Canister tokens
SixMonstrous Grand PianoFive Scream Canister tokens
SixPurple Stitched Monster Plushie40 Scream Canister tokens
SixCriss-Cross Your Heart Top20 Scream Canister tokens
SixItalian Date Night Table40 Scream Canister tokens
SixMonsters University Varsity Mike100 Scream Canister tokens
Seven90 Moonstone (repeatable)10 Scream Canister tokens

There are some pretty amazing rewards in this Star Path, and which ones are the best overall ultimately comes down to your own personal preference. But if you’re looking for the most unique assets that are most worth it for the Scream Canister token price, you should prioritize obtaining the Monsters University Varsity Mike Dream Style, the Monsters University Varsity Sulley Dream Style, the Braided Floral Updo, and Celia’s Hair.

Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.