Category:
Disney

How to dig for something blue in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There's actually no digging involved.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 03:31 pm
The player standing with Sulley in the Vitalys Mine.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path events always promise some amazing rewards, but you have to navigate through some tricky tasks to achieve them. One such task is to dig for something blue.

Recommended Videos

Although this duty sounds easy enough, it’s actually quite deceiving, which means it’s easy to get stuck on. Here’s how to dig for something blue in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the dig for something blue Star Path task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the dig for something blue Lovely Monsters Star Path task, you have to go mining for 20 blue gems. The description of this task is super misleading as you would think you need to use your Royal Shovel and dig around, but instead, you need your Royal Pickaxe and some rock spots to mine.

Blue gems that count for this Star Path duty include Sapphire, Vitalys Crystal, Aquamarine, and Blue Zircon. This means you can find the gems you need both around the main island and in the A Rift in Time expansion.

  • Sapphire and Vitalys Crystal can both be found in the Vitalys Mines located in the Sunlit Plateau biome.
  • Aquamarine can be mined from Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor.
  • Blue Zircon is exclusively found in The Lagoon region of the Wild Tangle biome.
The player pointing at a blue rock spot.
The mines have tons of rock spots with blue gems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding blue gems can be tough, so if you don’t know where to begin, I recommend visiting the Vitalys Mines. Both Sapphire and Vitalys Crystal can be found in abundance within this area, so there’s no better place to look. You can also visit the shimmering water pool to work toward getting the Rainbow Potion while you’re in there if you haven’t done so already.

If you have the resources to do so, craft and apply either a Miracle Pickaxe Polish or an Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish before heading into the mine. This allows you to find extra of any gems you mine, which will help you get through this Star Path task even faster.

The final tip you can employ to make this task easier is to grab a mining companion. Having a Disney friend who specializes in this hobby will ensure you earn extra gems along the way, which will help you earn the 20 you need for this duty as quickly as possible.

The player mining for blue gems.
Make sure you pick up your gems as you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have collected a total of 20 blue gems, the dig for something blue Star Path duty will officially be marked as complete. You earn a total of 10 Scream Canister Tokens for your efforts, which is a decent amount compared to what you get for some other tasks like harvesting Maui’s gift and bringing your favorite Madrigal some gifts.

related content
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category:
Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 6, 2024
Read Article All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path duties and rewards, explained
The Lovely Monsters Star Path.
Category:
Disney
Disney
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path duties and rewards, explained
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player taking a picture with the green vending machine containing the Green Soda.
Category:
Disney
Disney
How to get Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category:
Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 6, 2024
Read Article All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path duties and rewards, explained
The Lovely Monsters Star Path.
Category:
Disney
Disney
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path duties and rewards, explained
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player taking a picture with the green vending machine containing the Green Soda.
Category:
Disney
Disney
How to get Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 1, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.