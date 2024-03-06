Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path events always promise some amazing rewards, but you have to navigate through some tricky tasks to achieve them. One such task is to dig for something blue.

Although this duty sounds easy enough, it’s actually quite deceiving, which means it’s easy to get stuck on. Here’s how to dig for something blue in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the dig for something blue Star Path task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the dig for something blue Lovely Monsters Star Path task, you have to go mining for 20 blue gems. The description of this task is super misleading as you would think you need to use your Royal Shovel and dig around, but instead, you need your Royal Pickaxe and some rock spots to mine.

Blue gems that count for this Star Path duty include Sapphire, Vitalys Crystal, Aquamarine, and Blue Zircon. This means you can find the gems you need both around the main island and in the A Rift in Time expansion.

Sapphire and Vitalys Crystal can both be found in the Vitalys Mines located in the Sunlit Plateau biome.

The mines have tons of rock spots with blue gems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding blue gems can be tough, so if you don’t know where to begin, I recommend visiting the Vitalys Mines. Both Sapphire and Vitalys Crystal can be found in abundance within this area, so there’s no better place to look. You can also visit the shimmering water pool to work toward getting the Rainbow Potion while you’re in there if you haven’t done so already.

If you have the resources to do so, craft and apply either a Miracle Pickaxe Polish or an Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish before heading into the mine. This allows you to find extra of any gems you mine, which will help you get through this Star Path task even faster.

The final tip you can employ to make this task easier is to grab a mining companion. Having a Disney friend who specializes in this hobby will ensure you earn extra gems along the way, which will help you earn the 20 you need for this duty as quickly as possible.

Make sure you pick up your gems as you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have collected a total of 20 blue gems, the dig for something blue Star Path duty will officially be marked as complete. You earn a total of 10 Scream Canister Tokens for your efforts, which is a decent amount compared to what you get for some other tasks like harvesting Maui’s gift and bringing your favorite Madrigal some gifts.