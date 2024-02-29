What is Maui’s gift to the valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Star Paths often have purposefully tricky tasks for you to tackle, and the Lovely Monster Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley is no exception. While working through this event, one confusing duty you have to complete is to harvest Maui’s gift to the valley.

Recommended Videos

If you’re stuck on this duty and don’t know how to get past it so you can continue earning tokens to spend on those exclusive rewards, then here’s what Maui’s gift to the valley is and how to complete the task associated with it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What’s Maui’s gift to the valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Maui’s gift to the valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Coconuts. In Moana, Maui reveals that he created Coconuts, and he does the same for Dreamlight Valley once you officially invite him to live there.

He’s always so humble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike most other harvestable ingredients, Coconuts take a bit of work to unlock and will only appear around your valley after Maui creates them for you. This is why they’re called a gift from him in the Star Path event.

How to harvest Maui’s gift to the valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the harvest Maui’s gift to the valley Lovely Monster Star Path task, you need to harvest a total of 50 Coconuts. If you don’t already have Coconuts growing around your village, you first have to tackle Maui’s Burying the Eel level two friendship quest to unlock them.

You’re going to have lots of Coconuts after this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finishing this quest, a total of three coconut trees will become available in the valley. Each one only yields three Coconuts per harvest and takes 33 minutes to regrow, so actually finishing the harvest Maui’s gift to the valley Star Path task is going to take some hard work and patience.

You can get through this task a lot quicker by bringing a friend who specializes in foraging along every time you go to harvest coconuts. Using this method means you have a chance of finding extra since your Disney friend may uncover some additional Coconuts you otherwise wouldn’t get.