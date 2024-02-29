Category:
Who is your favorite Madrigal in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Only one character fits the description.
The player posing with Pua.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might think you know the residents of your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley quite well, but Star Path events always test your knowledge to the fullest with tricky riddles and vague terminology. One example of this is the duty that refers to your favorite Madrigal.

When you get to the bring your favorite Madrigal some gifts task, you might be unsure who this is referencing, so here’s who your favorite Madrigal is in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Who’s your favorite Madrigal in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There is only one Madrigal in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is Mirabel, so she’s your favorite Madrigal. The Madrigals are Mirabel’s family since this is her last name, but she is currently the only member of the Encanto family in the game, which means she’s the only one who counts for this requirement.

If you don’t have her unlocked, you need to work on recruiting Mirabel if you want to successfully finish the Star Path duty associated with her.

The player taking a selfie with Mirabel.
Mirabel is the one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the bring your favorite Madrigal some gifts task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the bring your favorite Madrigal some gifts Lovely Monsters Star Path duty, you need to give Mirabel four of her favorite items of the day. She only has three favorites each day, so finishing this task takes a minimum of two days.

There are two ways to check what Mirabel’s favorite items of the day are so you know what to give her.

  • Walk up to Mirabel and start chatting with her. Then, tell her you have something to give her. All three of her favorite items will appear, and you can just back out without giving her anything if you don’t have one of them ready to go.
The player about to give Mirabel s gift.
This method is easy if you’re wandering around and run into her. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Navigate to the Characters section of the Collection menu. Scroll until you find Mirabel in the Encanto section and hover over her portrait to see all three of her preferred items of the day displayed in the bottom right corner.
Mirabel's favorite items displayed.
You can check any villager’s favorites this way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mirabel’s three preferred items will be exactly the same regardless of which method you choose to use. Favorite items of the day rotate out each day, so you need to ensure you give her the gifts before the day comes to an end. Be wary of her sleeping schedule since you can’t interact with her to give her gifts while she’s sleeping.

