How to get multicolored shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's easier than you think.
Published: Mar 7, 2024 10:52 am
The player holding a fishing rod while standing on the beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The majority of Disney Dreamlight Valley tasks you have to navigate through in the Lovely Monsters Star Path are pretty straightforward, but some are intentionally misleading to make earning those precious Scream Canister Tokens trickier. Finding multicolored shrimp is one such duty that can be confusing.

This task is a lot simpler than it sounds once you know what you’re actually after, so here’s how to get multicolored shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to go angling for some multicolored shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A freshly caught Prisma Shrimp.
They’re quite pretty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can either catch 10 regular Shrimp or 10 special Prisma Shrimp to complete the go angling for some multicolored shrimp Lovely Monsters Star Path task. It’s also fine to mix and match between the two since all that matters for finishing this duty is that you catch a total of 10 fresh shrimp using your Royal Fishing Rod.

Even though Prisma Shrimp are technically the only shrimp that is actually multicolored, they’re exclusively tied to the A Rift in Time expansion pass, which means not everyone has access to them. Because of this, regular Shrimp count toward your progress in this duty too.

  • Prisma Shrimp are exclusively found in The Grove region of the Wild Tangle biome. You have to have Eternity Isle unlocked through the A Rift in Time expansion pass to access this area. They can only be found in gold ripple spots that surface there, so they’re decently rare and you may have to clear out all other ripple spots before they spawn.
  • Shrimp can be found swimming all around the Dazzle Beach biome. They surface in blue ripple spots and are pretty common, so it’s usually quite easy to find and catch them. But you can also catch all other kinds of fish from blue spots at the beach, so luck plays a massive role in how often you find them.
The player fishing out of a gold ripple spot.
Gold spots in The Grove are guaranteed to be Prisma Shrimp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ten Shrimp is quite a lot to catch and it can be tough to get them since it’s mostly up to chance in terms of what you end up catching. You can make this process easier by bringing along a fishing companion since they might find some extra Shrimp whenever you do catch them.

Another way to get through this Star Path task quicker is to use either Miracle Fishing Bait or Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait, which grants bonus fish for you to collect. If you have a Disney friend who specializes in fishing at your side and you apply one of the baits at the same time, you should finish this duty in no time.

You’re guaranteed to fish up Prisma Shrimp from all gold bubble spots you find in The Grove, so using either type of bait at this location is your best bet for ensuring you get through this task as swiftly as possible. Once you’ve collected the 10 required Shrimp and claimed your 10 Scream Canister Tokens, you can then work on other tricky Star Path duties like digging for something blue or harvesting Maui’s gift to the valley.

Disney
Disney
Disney
Disney
Disney
Disney
