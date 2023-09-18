Who is the village’s best dealmaker in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

As you work your way through Disney Dreamlight Valley’s special Haunted Holiday Star Path to earn spooky rewards, you’ll need to tackle many duties that test your knowledge relating to the residents in your valley.

One of the many tasks you’ll need to complete is to have a couple of chats with the village’s best dealmaker, which is a title that could potentially apply to more than one iconic Disney recruit. Only one character will actually help you complete this duty, though, so here’s how you can go about completing this Star Path duty.

How to chat with the village’s best dealmaker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To finish the chat with the village’s best dealmaker duty, you’ll need to have two daily discussions with Ursula. Since you can only have one chat with each villager per day, it will take you a total of two days to complete this task.

She is certainly notorious for her tricky deals. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Ursula is the only character who talking to will work for this task, even though her status as the village’s best dealmaker might be up for debate. I first thought of Scrooge McDuck when I saw this duty since he is always striking a deal to get himself more Star Coins, but the only character who will count for this task is the sea witch herself.

If you’ve obtained Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle, her dealmaking prowess might be extra familiar to you since you’ll tackle five unique “Deal of the Day” quests solely dedicated to deals she has made with the residents of the valley.

Since the chat with the village’s best dealmaker task can only be completed after two days have passed, it grants better rewards than most other duties and will grant you 20 lollipop tokens to spend on the Haunted Holiday Star Path.

