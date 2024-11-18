Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale release countdown: Exact start time and date

The second expansion pass for Disney Dreamlight Valley is launching soon with lots of exciting new content waiting to be explored. This DLC is The Storybook Vale, and if you want to start playing as soon as possible, you need to know precisely when it’s being released.

The Vale is deep in turmoil thanks to the nefarious acts of Hades and Maleficent, so it’s up to you to restore balance to this region. If you want to get to work saving yet another island from total ruin, you need to know the exact time and date The Storybook Vale expansion pass will be released for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

I can’t wait to meet and befriend my two favorite Disney villains. Image via Gameloft

The Storybook Vale expansion pass for Disney Dreamlight Valley will be released on Nov. 20 and is expected to launch at exactly 8am CT. An official launch time hasn’t been shared by Gameloft so far, but this is the precise time every update has been released and the time that the A Rift in Time expansion pass was launched too. This game has a very precise and reliable update and expansion schedule so far. As long as everything stays on track, we can expect The Storybook Vale to launch at this time too.

If you’re not sure what time this translates to in your time zone, you can see exactly how far away The Storybook Vale is based on our countdown here. We’ve also listed the exact launch time for various time zones if you want to know the exact launch time for your area.

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale countdown

PT: 6am on Nov. 20

CT: 8am on Nov. 20

ET: 9am on Nov. 20

AST: 10am on Nov. 20

BST: 2pm on Nov. 20

CEST: 3pm on Nov. 20

JST: 11pm on Nov. 20

AEST: 12am on Nov. 21

How much does The Storybook Vale cost in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There are quite a few different versions to choose from and some of them come with special bonus items. Image via Gameloft

The price of The Storybook Vale expansion pass for Disney Dreamlight Valley varies depending on which pack you purchase, but if you just want to buy this DLC and no other content, it costs $29.99. If you’re interested in getting some extra goodies with it, here’s a breakdown of the prices for each available edition and what each one includes.

Game edition Price Content The Storybook Vale expansion pass $29.99 Access to all The Storybook Vale content and 5,000 Moonstones. The Storybook Vale magical edition $49.99 Access to all The Storybook Vale content, 10,000 Moonstones, the Autumn Manor House Style, the Storybook Vale Dress and Ensemble outfits, and the Baby Pegasus companion and house. Disney Dreamlight Valley and The Storybook Vale bundle $59.99 Access to the Disney Dreamlight Valley base game, all The Storybook Vale content, and 13,000 Moonstones. Enchanted edition $79.99 Access to the Disney Dreamlight Valley base game, all The Storybook Vale content, all A Rift in Time content, 18,000 Moonstones, the Autumn Manor House Style, the Storybook Vale Dress and Ensemble outfits, and the Baby Pegasus companion and house.

What’s included in The Storybook Vale in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Storybook Vale expansion pass has a lot of exclusive content to delve into including five beloved characters, three stunning biomes, another Royal Tool, plenty of critters to befriend, and much more. It has plenty of fresh content to explore and should have about the same amount of exclusive content as A Rift in Time since this is also an expansion pass you can unlock.

When this DLC first launches, you’ll be able to recruit Merida from Brave, Flynn Rider from Tangled, and Hades from Hercules. In Summer 2025, the second act for this expansion pass will bring two more characters to the island. The first will be Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty and the second seems to be Aurora from the same film based on the information shared in The Storybook Vale showcase.

I’m looking forward to reuniting Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Image via Gameloft

The new area in The Storybook Vale features three magical biomes waiting to be explored and decorated. This includes The Bind, Everafter, and Mythopia. Each region has a unique environment and is unlike any other area you can find around the valley.

The Bind is a cozy, dark academia, autumnal region with a massive rustic castle home to the Lorekeeper. This region has an overarching literary theme, so you’ll find books scattered all around it ranging from messy piles on the ground to neat stacks hidden inside tree trunks.

is a cozy, dark academia, autumnal region with a massive rustic castle home to the Lorekeeper. This region has an overarching literary theme, so you’ll find books scattered all around it ranging from messy piles on the ground to neat stacks hidden inside tree trunks. Everafter is a dark, enchanted, and mystical area covered with massive glowing mushrooms. This area has a strong fantasy aesthetic and is very reminiscent of some of the fantastical areas featured in Alice in Wonderland.

is a dark, enchanted, and mystical area covered with massive glowing mushrooms. This area has a strong fantasy aesthetic and is very reminiscent of some of the fantastical areas featured in Alice in Wonderland. Mythopia is a Greek and Roman-inspired space featuring a vibrant flower field and vast rolling fields of wheat. This region has lots of tall rocky mountains, active windmills, ancient ruins, and intricate stone carvings. It overall exudes a similar vibe to the scenery of Mount Olympus in Hercules.

Throughout these areas, there are three new critter companions to meet. This includes Owls in The Bind, miniature Dragons in Everafter, and miniature Winged Horses in Mythopia. Like all other critters, these ones will have lots of different color variants and be unlockable as you work to befriend them.

All of the new critters look adorable. Image via Gameloft

All of the biomes also come with lots of new items to collect. A full list of items hasn’t been shared yet and likely won’t be known until after the DLC launches, but some of the ones that have been teased are Koi, Sea Wolf fish, Sea Grapes, Poppies, Buried Lightning Strikes, Bougainvillea, Bioluminescent Moss, Green Beans, Ambrosia, and Porcini Mushrooms. Many of these items can be used to cook exclusive new recipes.

This DLC also features a new Royal Tool to work with, the Royal Net item. You can use this magical item to recapture Snippets that the Lorekeeper, a special magical book, has lost. These are enchanted origami creatures you can find all around The Vale. There are also a few special ones you can find back in the regular valley.

Once you reclaim these Snippets, you can use them to help restore lost knowledge to the Lorekeeper. This takes the form of a new puzzle minigame mechanic that’s exclusive to The Storybook Vale. In this game mode, you must reconstruct tapestries that retell iconic Disney stories. Finished tapestries can be used as stunning decorations in your home.

Rebuild classic Disney stories through these puzzles to unlock some stunning decorative items. Image via Gameloft

The Vale has some unique challenges called trials you can complete. These secret quests are inspired by myths and fairy tales. To complete these tasks, you need to use all different types of Royal Tools to restore the balance within the hidden areas.

While you wait for The Storybook Vale to launch, it’s a good idea to finish up The Night Show Star Path while you still can. This event has lots of exclusive items you can grab including Loungefly items, but it won’t be around for much longer which means you need to quickly get to work finishing tasks like opening some memories and chatting with an adventurer and investor.

