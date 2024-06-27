Image Credit: Bethesda
Moana, Elsa, Anna, and Mirabel eating together in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Who is the villager from Motunui in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You will board her boat.
Published: Jun 27, 2024 01:18 pm

Star Path events regularly task you with tracking down a specific villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s often pretty unclear who you’re supposed to be finding, as is the case with the chat with a villager from Motunui task.

The duties you can complete in Star Path events usually include riddles like this one to test your knowledge regarding the residents of the valley. This is one of the tougher references to solve, so here’s who the villager from Motunui is in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Villager from Motunui in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Player with Moana, Maui, and Hei Hei in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
There’s just no telling how far she’ll go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The villager from Motunui in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Moana. In the movie Moana, she lives on the Polynesian island of Motunui with her family.

She mentions this location many times as she recites the speech she intended to use to get Maui to board her boat and return the heart to Te Fiti. The quote she says often is “I am Moana of Motunui.”

Moana is the only character officially from this island. Maui is also a resident of the valley from the Moana film, but he’s not actually from Motunui, which means Moana is the only character who counts for this quest.

How to chat with a Villager from Motunui in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the chat with a villager from Motunui duty for the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path, you need to have two daily discussions with Moana. You can only have one daily discussion with each character per day, which means it takes at least two days to finish this task.

If you’re not sure where to find her, you can either summon her to her fishing boat by interacting with it or review her daily schedule to determine where she is. You can also look for her icon on the map to pinpoint her location. Moana is generally pretty easy to find as long as she’s not sleeping.

Moana by her fishing boat in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
She always teleports to her boat when you claim fish from it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although you can time travel, it can be a game-breaking feature. Because of this, it’s best to just work on it over two days rather than trying to get it done sooner. You earn 15 Magnolia Tokens for finishing this task, so although it takes a bit longer than most tasks, you do get slightly more tokens than usual.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
