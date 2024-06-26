Now that Mushu and Mulan’s door is open in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s time to show them how cool we are with our instant cameras and fishing skills. Yeah, I’m sure that’ll impress them.

Just because the Disney Dreamlight Valley team announced Mulan and Mushu are coming in a new update doesn’t mean you can find them freely roaming your Valley. Before you invite them to move in, you must show them you’re a worthy leader. In this guide, I’ll show you how to start and complete The Dragon Army in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start The Dragon Army in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start The Dragon Army in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first must unlock the Mulan Realm inside the Dream Castle with 15000 Dreamlight Magic and complete Mushu’s first side quest, A New Recruit. Once you do, you meet Mulan, and The Dragon Army begins automatically.

How to complete The Dragon Army in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fire up some Dragons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete The Dragon Army in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must gather materials to craft and fire up the Mushu’s Dragon Statue.

Search for materials for Mushu’s Dragon’s Statue

Here’s what you need to build a Dragon Statue for Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

50 Camp Mud: Use your Royal Shovel to dig the brown holes outside camp. Each one gives you five to six Camp Mud.

Use your Royal Shovel to dig the brown holes outside camp. Each one gives you five to six Camp Mud. Three Buckets of Water There’s a Bucket of Water on right by the outer side of the camp’s walls, next to a river. Across the very same river, you can spot a second Bucket of Water, but you must go all the way across to pick it up. Look for a path blocked by two wooden wagons. Here, turn to the right to spot the third Bucket of Water by the lake.

10 Firewood: Collect 10 sticks of Firewood outside camp.

Collect 10 sticks of Firewood outside camp. 10 Red Spider Lilies: The new, red flowers you can spot outside camp. Collect 10 of them for Mushu.

The new, red flowers you can spot outside camp. Collect 10 of them for Mushu. Five Chrysanthemums: The new, red flowers you can spot outside camp. Collect five of them for Mushu. The new, yellow flowers you can spot outside camp. Collect five of them for Mushu.

The new, red flowers you can spot outside camp. Collect five of them for Mushu. The new, yellow flowers you can spot outside camp. Collect five of them for Mushu. 10 Dream Shards: You can get these by clearing out Night Thorns.

Once you’ve got all these materials, head back to Mushu and take a picture of him to complete this objective of The Dragon Army in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Craft the Unfired Dragon Statue and place it in the Kiln

After crafting the Unfired Dragon Statue on the Crafting Bench inside the training camp in Mulan’s Realm, interact with the Kiln next to Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here, toss in the Unfired Dragon Statue and some Firewood.

How to complete Mulan’s training to resume The Dragon Army in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fishing for Mulan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing this objective, you must finish Mulan’s A Defender’s Training side quest to continue your progress. This includes completing the Fishing for Precision, Brick-Breaking, and Orienteering subquests in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Fishing for Precision : Head outside the camp and look for orange ripples in the river to catch 10 Salmon for Mulan. Then, place them all in the cauldron next to the camp’s entrance.

: Head outside the camp and look for orange ripples in the river to catch 10 Salmon for Mulan. Then, place them all in the cauldron next to the camp’s entrance. Brick-Breaking: Destroy eight gray bricks in front of the training dummies in camp for Mulan

Destroy eight gray bricks in front of the training dummies in camp for Mulan Orienteering: Speak with Mulan to get the Training Weights and equip them in your inventory. Then, open the white door to Mulan’s right to unlock access to the labyrinth. Get through it and collect all the Pebbles to complete Orienteering in DDV.

After completing all these subquests, A Defender’s Training is complete, and the Complete Mulan’s training objective from The Dragon Army side quest will clear. You can check if you’re missing any from the Quest tab in the pause menu.

That said, if you completed them a bit too fast, you might still have to wait for the four batches of Dragon Statues to be fired. You can check how many are left by looking at the shelves next to the Kiln at camp. If they’re mostly empty, you might want to do something else. In the meantime, you can check out the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path.

Once enough time has passed, Mushu gets a green check over his head, and you get the objective to Return to Mushu to complete The Dragon Army in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

