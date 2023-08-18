How to find and catch a Silver Salmon in Palia

If you are looking for a Silver Salmon, don’t worry: it’s one of the easiest fish to catch. The fish of Palia can be caught in specific places and times, and the Silver Salmon is no exception.

Considering there are more than 80 different fish in the game, it’s hard to remember how to catch each of them. Rarer fish need unique baits and higher-quality fishing rods, but that’s not the case with the Silver Salmon.

We’ll present everything you need to know on how to catch a Silver Salmon in Palia.

Where and when can I find Silver Salmon in Palia?

You can fish behind City Hall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Silver Salmon can be found in the Kilima Village Rivers in the evening and night. You won’t have to travel far from your home to catch it; just head to where the stores are located and fish next to the Reflection Fields. Another option is to fish close to the Leafhopper Hills.

You’ll have from 6pm to 3am to fish, which gives you nine hours in-game and more than 20 minutes of real-life time to get it. I caught one as the clock was about to hit 3am, so even if you are late to fish, time won’t be a problem.

How to catch Silver Salmon in Palia

No need for high-quality fishing rods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t need to use any bait or higher quality fishing rods to catch a Silver Salmon, as it’s of common rarity, and using bait will only attract rarer fishes. If you have a bait equipped, right-click and change to “No Bait.”

Left-click to launch the hook and wait until a fish bites. It will make from two to three small bites before you can start reeling in. It will slowly go from left to right while you reel the line, so it should be an easy catch.

Since the Silver Salmon a common fish, there shouldn’t be any issue getting it at any point. You might catch a few Spotted Bullheads before getting your hands on a Silver Salmon, however.

Once you catch the Silver Salmon, you can sell it for 21 gold or 31 gold if it’s a special one. It’s also one of the presents you can give to Ashura or Einar as one of his weekly wants.

