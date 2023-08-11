Is Palia down? How to check the server status

Palia‘s open beta might put the servers to the test with the new wave of players moving into Kilima Village or the devs need to shut servers down for maintenance. Whatever the reason, there’s a way to know if Palia is down.

The cozy simulation MMO is still in the open beta phase but there’s a lot to do already, I’ve spent hours gathering materials to build every furniture recipe, but you may want to spend all your time farming, hunting, or fishing to sell everything and get all that sweet coin.

If there is a time when you try to go back home and the loading screen won’t go away or if you shoot an arrow at a Chapaa and it doesn’t go puff, it means that either you have an internet connection problem or the servers are down.

It’s best to check if the servers are down if you ever find yourself in that situation. Here’s how you can check Palia’s server status.

How to check Palia‘s server status

The best to know if Palia‘s server is down is by checking the official Twitter account. Singularity Six’s team has been tweeting every time the servers are closed in this thread, the reason it is down, and when it is back up.

The game is in its early stages and unlike other MMOs, it isn’t on any online store like Steam or Epic Games, and there aren’t any community hubs or services, such as Downdetector or steamstat.us, that include the game’s server status.

Another option is to check Palia‘s official Discord server. The community is active and you can check the palia-status channel, as Palia‘s head of community is constantly updating about the server status. You can also interact in other channels with you any questions about the game.

There’s also a Palia subreddit, but you won’t find much there about the game’s server status. The subreddit community is currently more directed at discussions and memes.

What to do if Palia servers are ‘up’ but you can’t play

If you are having problems, checked the server status, waited a couple of minutes to give time for the team to update the Twitter thread, and still couldn’t find any update that the server is down, you might be having a connection problem instead.

Here’s everything you can do to solve an internet connection issue.

Restart your modem and router

Restarting your router or modem can clear up the cache that’s been accumulating if you haven’t turned them off in a long time. Give some time for the modem to clear the cache before you turn it on again.

It will also allow for the connection between your computer or laptop to be re-established with Singularity Six’s servers.

Change your DNS configuration

If restarting your router didn’t work, maybe the problem is with your DNS server. Instead of Palia‘s server going down, your DNS server might be the one having issues.

Your PC uses your ISP’s standard DNS server by default. But you can change to a free and more commercially available server to test if it’s your DNS configuration that is causing the problem. It’s a simple process that you can do by following this video on Windows 10 and this guide for Mac.

Give preference to a cabled connection

A cabled connection is much more stable than a Wifi connection, so if you have the option, try switching to using a land cable instead. If you are still having problems connecting with Palia‘s servers with a cabled connection, the servers aren’t down, you aren’t receiving any notification of an error then you can be certain that the problem is with your internet provider.

Contact your ISP

As a last resort, you can contact your ISP to know what is the problem with your internet connection. From there, you can work with your ISP operator to help you get back to Kilima Village as fast as possible.

If nothing from this guide worked, then you can submit a request at Palia‘s support website about your connection issue.

