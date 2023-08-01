How to fix login error code 403 in Palia

If you’ve encountered the annoying error code 404 when opening Palia, don’t worry, it shouldn’t be hard to fix. It’s a simple error when trying to log in to your Palia account and you won’t have to waste much time fixing it.

The new cozy farming MMO is still in a closed-beta stage and doesn’t yet have a release date confirmed yet. So far, it’s been announced for PC and Nintendo Switch.

What is error code 403 in Palia and how to fix it

Palia‘s error code 403 means you’ve entered the wrong email address or password when trying to log in. As you might guess, you need to figure out if it’s your email address or your password that it’s incorrect and use the right ones.

It’s common for autofill features or copying and pasting to insert a space before the email address or password. Check if it’s the case. If it isn’t, then confirm the email address you are using is the one you used to create your Palia account. I only have one email so I always know which login I should be using.

If you are sure of the password you are using is correct yet the error persists, then we recommend resetting your password. To reset your password, you just need to visit Palia‘s official support website and enter your email.

You’ll receive an email with a button to reset your password. Create a new one and submit it. You don’t need to wait; your new password should work immediately.

