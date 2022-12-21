When is Blue Protocol releasing in the West?

You can expect the game to release next year if there are no delays.

Blue Protocol has been a hot topic ever since it was re-announced during Game Awards 2022. This re-announcement has piqued the interest of Western gamers and they’ve been looking for release dates of the game.

Blue Protocol release date

Bandai Namco didn’t specify a release date for Blue Protocol during the presentation, leaving people hanging. The only hint the devs dropped is that it’s coming in 2023. Further inspection of the English version of Blue Protocol’s website reveals that the game has a planned release window of the second half of 2023.

This doesn’t factor in the delays the game might encounter if there are problems that network tests have encountered. For now, it’s safe to say that we’re not going to wait a little longer.

According to IGN in December, the game started development in the spring of 2015, which means the game has already been worked on for seven or even eight years if you’re going to count 2023.

Blue Protocol Western release date details

Blue Protocol will also have different publishers depending on what region you play in. According to the Blue Protocol Communication Deep Dive #6—a live stream hosted by the Blue Protocol devs— here are the publishers and regions for the game.

Bandai Namco – Japan

Cayenne Tech – Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao

Smilegate Megaport – Korea

Amazon Games – North America, Europe, South America, and New Zealand

These publishers will take care of the promotion of the game in their regions. Each region will have its own server and channels. You cannot server-hop to other regions, which means that if you play under the JP region, you won’t be able to play with the NA regions.

For platform releases, Blue Protocol will also release on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.