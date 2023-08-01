Is Palia free to play?

The new cozy farming MMO Palia doesn’t have a release date yet, but we already know how much it will cost. Better than that, we already know how it won’t cost anything to play. Palia will be free to play and won’t follow the usual monetization model of MMO games.

The cozy simulation and farming crossover genre is entering the MMO world with Palia, Singularity 6’s first game. In Palia, you’ll be able to do what all fans of the genre want: farming, fishing, hunting, mining, cooking, decorating your house, and more.

Since it’s an MMO, you’ll be able to play with friends, visit their place, and participate in events together. MMOs usually play into the FOMO mentality, but Singularity 6’s take with Palia goes against the rushing culture and monetization model behind it.

Will Palia cost money to play?

Palia is free to play. There will be monetization in the game, however. It’s common for MMOs to be either pay-to-play or have paid expansions, but the monetization of Palia will come in the form of cosmetic items only according to Singularity 6. The cosmetic items should truly be only cosmetic without offering any buff or advantage.

There won’t be any subscription models, either. “With Palia, we’ll only be monetizing cosmetic content. At first, this will focus on character clothing and costumes, but we’ll evaluate more spaces as time goes on,” said WizardCrab, who leads Palia‘s business team.

You don’t need to worry about missing on gameplay content, as Singularity 6 won’t monetize any core gameplay feature. They also won’t offer any item that accelerates any game progress.

Another aspect common to MMOs is loot boxes and rotating store items. Singularity 6 also claims they won’t offer any form of loot boxes or time-limited items in the store.

