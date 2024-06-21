Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Using magic in Tarisland.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Codes

Tarisland codes (June 2024)

Get some free goodies.
Kacee Fay
  and 
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 09:14 am

In the MMORPG Tarisland, you constantly need all kinds of important resources. Obtaining all the materials you need can be tough, but luckily you can use some Tarisland codes to make the process a bit easier.

Recommended Videos

The more resources you have, the easier your journey becomes. Because of this, you need to know all the working codes for Tarisland to claim all available free loot.

All working Tarisland codes

The code redemption page in Tarisland.
Your rewards should always be available within 24 hours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We searched all official platforms, but there are currently no working codes for Tarisland. We’ll add codes here when they become available.

How to redeem codes in Tarisland

To redeem codes in Tarisland, you need to navigate to the redeem gift pack page. This process for finding this page looks slightly different depending on whether you’re playing on PC or mobile.

On PC:

  1. Select the wrench icon in the bottom right corner to access settings.
  2. Navigate to the Redeem Gift Pack option near the middle of the screen to the right of your profile information.

On mobile:

  1. Click the diamond icon right beneath the map near the top right corner.
  2. Select the settings icon located near the bottom right corner to the right of the camera icon.
  3. Choose the Redeem Gift Pack option to the right of your profile information.

Whether playing on PC or mobile, a new screen pops up when you choose the Redeem Gift Pack option. Once on this page, you can enter all working codes into the box to claim your rewards. After redeeming a code, you get the associated items within 24 hours.

If you don’t see the buttons you need to press to redeem codes, you likely aren’t far enough into the game to claim them yet. You have to navigate out of the cave with Jeya before you can claim any codes, but this is fairly easy to do and should only take a minute.

Expired Tarisland codes

All codes come with fixed durations and eventually expire. Once a code’s duration is over, it won’t work anymore, meaning you’ll receive errors when you try to redeem them in the game. In this section, we’ll feature expired Tarisland codes, so you can closely follow the rotation.

What to do when Tarisland codes don’t work

Tarisland's vibrant world has tons of bosses and heroes.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

When Tarisland redeem codes don’t work, it’s mostly because they might have expired. If you’re trying to use an active code, there might be a chance that a spelling error or case sensitivity issue could be preventing you from using the code.

How to find new Tarisland codes

We’ll update this article whenever a new Tarisland redeem code is released, so you can bookmark it and check back frequently.

If you want to take more initiative, you can follow Tarisland on social media and join its communities on Discord and Reddit to keep up with everything related to the game in real time, and you can claim pre-register rewards in the meantime.

Tarisland is a pay-to-win game, so you need access to all the free resources you can get. It’s free to play, but spending real money can get you many advantages, like better gear for all nine classes and access to a season pass, so you never want to miss out on codes when they’re available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter
Author
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.
twitter