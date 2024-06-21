Tarisland codes (June 2024)

In the MMORPG Tarisland, you constantly need all kinds of important resources. Obtaining all the materials you need can be tough, but luckily you can use some Tarisland codes to make the process a bit easier.

The more resources you have, the easier your journey becomes. Because of this, you need to know all the working codes for Tarisland to claim all available free loot.

All working Tarisland codes

Your rewards should always be available within 24 hours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We searched all official platforms, but there are currently no working codes for Tarisland. We’ll add codes here when they become available.

How to redeem codes in Tarisland

To redeem codes in Tarisland, you need to navigate to the redeem gift pack page. This process for finding this page looks slightly different depending on whether you’re playing on PC or mobile.

On PC:

Select the wrench icon in the bottom right corner to access settings. Navigate to the Redeem Gift Pack option near the middle of the screen to the right of your profile information.

Bring up the System panel from the bottom of your screen and choose Setting. Screenshot by Dot Esports Click on the Redeem Gift Pack button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On mobile:

Click the diamond icon right beneath the map near the top right corner. Select the settings icon located near the bottom right corner to the right of the camera icon. Choose the Redeem Gift Pack option to the right of your profile information.

Tap on the Diamond icon first on mobile. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s a bit trickier on mobile, but it still only takes three steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Whether playing on PC or mobile, a new screen pops up when you choose the Redeem Gift Pack option. Once on this page, you can enter all working codes into the box to claim your rewards. After redeeming a code, you get the associated items within 24 hours.

If you don’t see the buttons you need to press to redeem codes, you likely aren’t far enough into the game to claim them yet. You have to navigate out of the cave with Jeya before you can claim any codes, but this is fairly easy to do and should only take a minute.

Expired Tarisland codes

All codes come with fixed durations and eventually expire. Once a code’s duration is over, it won’t work anymore, meaning you’ll receive errors when you try to redeem them in the game. In this section, we’ll feature expired Tarisland codes, so you can closely follow the rotation.

What to do when Tarisland codes don’t work

When Tarisland redeem codes don’t work, it’s mostly because they might have expired. If you’re trying to use an active code, there might be a chance that a spelling error or case sensitivity issue could be preventing you from using the code.

How to find new Tarisland codes

We’ll update this article whenever a new Tarisland redeem code is released, so you can bookmark it and check back frequently.

If you want to take more initiative, you can follow Tarisland on social media and join its communities on Discord and Reddit to keep up with everything related to the game in real time, and you can claim pre-register rewards in the meantime.

Tarisland is a pay-to-win game, so you need access to all the free resources you can get. It’s free to play, but spending real money can get you many advantages, like better gear for all nine classes and access to a season pass, so you never want to miss out on codes when they’re available.

