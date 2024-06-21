Is Tarisland pay-to-win?

Tarisland, the new free-to-play MMORPG, is finally here. As a free-to-play game, it’s natural to wonder if opening your wallet will give you an advantage over players who don’t splash out. We’re here to answer if Tarisland is pay-to-win.

Recommended Videos

Tarisland: Is it pay-to-win?

You can become more powerful if you pay more. Image via Level Infinite

Yes, Tarisland is pay-to-win. While it’s not as bad as some other pay-to-win games on the market, those who pay more will certainly have an advantage. Even though pay-to-win may mean different things depending on the type of player, Tarisland has several ways to boost player progressions, and many can be sped up through microtransactions.

What can you buy with real money in Tarisland?

Here’s everything pay-to-win in Tarisland:

Crystals – Crystals are Tarisland’s premium currency. You can exchange Crystals for Gold (non-premium currency), which you can use to buy Empowerments, Emblems, and Enchantment Gems, which give your gear a huge stat boost.

– Crystals are Tarisland’s premium currency. You can exchange (non-premium currency), which you can use to which give your gear a huge stat boost. Season passes – Just like with many season and battle passes, you have a free and a premium track. The premium track gives you extra items also used for upgrading your gear. More importantly, each season introduces a new upgrade system , so buying a new Season Pass will give paying players a huge advantage.

– Just like with many season and battle passes, you have a free and a premium track. The premium track gives you extra items also used for upgrading your gear. More importantly, , so buying a new Season Pass will give paying players a huge advantage. Conquests power – Even though PvP arenas synchronize everyone’s gear to a certain level, conquests don’t. These large-scale battlegrounds have players fight in their best gear. Even though free players can earn all this just by playing, paying players won’t need to grind nearly as much.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy