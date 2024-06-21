Forgot password
How to preload Tarisland – Download size, launch times

We're impatiently waiting for the servers to go live.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 08:29 pm

As an MMORPG, Tarisland has quite a hefty download size, so it’s great that you can preload it on applicable devices before the servers go live. Here’s how to load up the Tarisland files before it goes live across June 21 this week.

How to preload Tarisland on all devices

Tarisloand title image
Preloading is straightforward, don’t worry. Image via Locojoy Games

If you’d like to play Tarisland on an Android or iOS device:

However, if you’ve already preregistered for Tarisland, you will receive a notification stating it’s ready to be downloaded. This downlodad should start automatically. Those wishing to play Tarisland on PC can download it directly from the Tarisland website.

Tarisland download size: Android, iOS, and PC

additional content to download in tarisland
There’s more content to download after the initial prelaunch download. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Tencent

According to the official Tarisland prelaunch article shared by the developers in mid-June, each platform has different initial download sizes. These range from over 20GB PC down to a little smaller on handheld devices:

  • iOS: 3.17GB.
  • Android: 1.45GB.
  • PC: 25GB.

When you log in, you’ll notice more content, including videos, updates, and resources, needs to be downloaded before you can play once the servers go live. So, be sure to have room on your device for this extra content on Tarisland‘s launch day.

Tarisland official server launch times

tarisland in game launch times
Check your in-game launch times! Screenshot by Dot Esports via Tencent

Tarisland’s servers go live across the globe on June 21 at the following times:

  • 9am CET (EU North East)
  • 11am KR (Korea)
  • 9am TH (Thailand)
  • 12am LATAM (Brazil).

The developers have noted these release times may change, so check your in-game notifications for launch time updates. The reason is the devs plan on launching servers one region at a time to ensure there are no errors (or at least, reduced issues). If your region’s server isn’t live at the designated time, you may have to wait a bit longer.

If you’re excited to dive into this free-to-play MMORPG, preload the game and download all the content updates to ensure you can play as soon as your region goes live.

