Tarisland release countdown: Exact start time and date

Another free-to-play MMORPG, Tarisland, is coming out this month, and it’s full of magical classes and dangerous enemies roaming the lands.

Recommended Videos

In Tarisland, you can choose any of the nine classes and 18 specializations, which provide diverse ways to play the game. Each of these classes comes with a talent tree, which helps you forge your build to stand out from the crowd. You can challenge dungeons and team up with your friends to take down epic bosses and earn rare loot. So, when will the game be released?

When does Tarisland release?

Fight courageously. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tarisland launches on June 21, 2024, likely at 12am CT. While the developers haven’t an official update time for the title yet, you can assume it drops at midnight at your local time. You can play the game on your PC, Android, and iOS, which makes it pocket-friendly. Thus, you can carry the game with you wherever you go and play it at your comfort.

For your convenience, we have attached a handy countdown below to track precisely when the game goes live, and you can huddle with your friends to enjoy Tarisland. In the event that a release time is shared, it will be updated here.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 2 : 0 8 : 2 2 : 2 3

The game also seeks to have a fair gaming environment for all players by making attribute-enhancing items only be traded, and in-game resources are exchanged directly between players. Thus, your interaction with other players will be essential to getting stronger in Tarisland quickly. You can’t pay your way to better gear, which is a major concern with many MMOs these days.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy