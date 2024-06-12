Tarisland price: Is it free to play?

With more than three million pre-registered players ready to dive into the upcoming MMORPG, Tarisland is ready to break records. Many players are wondering whether the game is free-to-play, and we have the answer.

Is Tarisland free to play?

Tarislad is a free game available to download on PC and mobile. The title is set to release on 22 June, 2024 and promises to deliver a true MMORPG experience. It will launch on Windows, the Apple Store, and the Google Play Store.

Adding the game to your wishlist will also grant you some goodies.

Many Reddit users have concurred that Tarisland is being positioned as a replacement for World of Warcraft in China after the title was banned, with Tencent leading its release to appeal to the Chinese market. (That WoW suspension has since been overturned, of course), Although the accuracy of this claim is uncertain, the game appears promising with over three million players already registered. While Tarisland will be free, it’s likely to feature a whole heap of microtransactions, similar to other MMORPGs.

Further details about the upcoming Tarisland game are sure to be revealed quite soon, and we’ll be sure to keep this article updated accordingly when they are.

