Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Tarisloand title image
Image via Locojoy Games
Category:
General

Tarisland price: Is it free to play?

Hands on those wallets.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 01:31 am

With more than three million pre-registered players ready to dive into the upcoming MMORPG, Tarisland is ready to break records. Many players are wondering whether the game is free-to-play, and we have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is Tarisland free to play?

Tarisland free to play
Add it to your wishlists. Image via Locojoy Games

Tarislad is a free game available to download on PC and mobile. The title is set to release on 22 June, 2024 and promises to deliver a true MMORPG experience. It will launch on Windows, the Apple Store, and the Google Play Store.

Adding the game to your wishlist will also grant you some goodies.

Many Reddit users have concurred that Tarisland is being positioned as a replacement for World of Warcraft in China after the title was banned, with Tencent leading its release to appeal to the Chinese market. (That WoW suspension has since been overturned, of course), Although the accuracy of this claim is uncertain, the game appears promising with over three million players already registered. While Tarisland will be free, it’s likely to feature a whole heap of microtransactions, similar to other MMORPGs.

Further details about the upcoming Tarisland game are sure to be revealed quite soon, and we’ll be sure to keep this article updated accordingly when they are.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook