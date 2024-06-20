All 9 Classes and Specializations in Tarisland

Like all MMORPGs, Tarisland features several classes and specializations for players to choose from to find a playstyle that suits their preferences. In Tarisland, there are nine classes, each with two specializations you can pick.

Recommended Videos

Each Tarisland class and its specializations have been carefuly designed to focus on damage dealing, healing, or tanking. They have a range of unique abilities that suit the specialization but also fit in with the class aesthetic the developers have leaned into. Here are all the classes you can choose between in Tarisland.

Tarisland: All classes and specializations

There are nine classes in Tarisland: Phantom Necro, Shadow Swordsman, Mage, Priest, Bard, Barbarian Fighter, Ranger, Paladin, and Warrior.

Phantom Necro

Become the master of souls. Image via Tencent

Phantom Necro class has two specializations, Soul Snatch (DPS) and Soul Healing (Healing).

Soul Snatch Soul Healing – Ranged

– Damage – Ranged

– Healing With this Soul Snatching specialization, Phantom Necros are essentially the bringers of death. Your skills focus on absorbing an enemy’s soul, launching soul arrows, summoning undead souls to deal damage, and swinging a reaper blade. Soul Snatchers also have an ultimate to choose from with skills such as movement speed boost, health recovery, interrupt, knockback, and deceleration. Phantom Necros with this Soul Healing specialization connect to nature and heal spirits. Many of your abilities focus on healing your allies, summoning a soul to heal an ally, healing an ally and granting them health regeneration for a short duration, and healing all allies within a specific range. Your ultimate skills focus on either movement speed boosts, health recovery, temporary resurrection, knockback, disperse, and off control.

Shadow Swordsman

Dark and deadly. Image via Tencent.

The two specializations for the Shadow Swordsman class are Cunning (DPS) and Duel (DPS).

Cunning Duel – Melee

– Damage – Melee

– Damage The Cunning Shadow Swordsman is a master of poisons, so his attacks focus on deadly toxins and fierce melee attacks. Some of his abilities include a poison blade, phantom slashes, consuming a poison level to mimic a venomous scorpion, throwing blades, and coating your weapons in poison to increase your attack damage. Your mechanisms for cunning are Energy and Poison. You spend energy to cast some skills. When you reach specific levels with your poison, your Poison Sting becomes Deadly Poison, which deals damage over time. The Duel Shadow Swordsman is a master of the shadows and duel wielding. Some of his abilities include launching a flash attack, launching a furious attack, frenzy throwing, turning into shadow and randomly attacking enemies, and boosting your attack with battle fanatic. You will also focus on a mechanism called Roulette Showdown, which can increase your damage from specific skills.

Mage

They’re both terrifying DPS specializations. Image via Tencent.

The two specializations for the Mage class include Frost (DPS) and Flame (DPS).

Frost Fire – Ranged

– Damage – Ranged

– Damage The Frost mage focuses on chilly magic with spells that deal damage and can freeze or slow an enemy. The Fire mage focuses on setting the world on fire with high damage-dealing abilities that don’t require chanting.

Priest

Priests focus on holy skills. Image via Tencent.

The two specializations for the Priest class include Faith (DPS) and Pray (Healer).

Faith Pray – Ranged

– Damage – Ranged

– Healer The Faith specialization uses the holy radiant light to damage their foes, and they can also buff their teammates with haste and attack buffs and apply debuffs to their enemies. The Prayer Priest is considered an omnipotent healer with incredible restorative skills. Not only can she heal her teammates, but she can also summon the Holy Spirit to shield them, making her a great support.

Bard

Don’t let the peaceful-looking harp fool you. Image via Tencent.

The two specializations for the Bard class include Solo (DPS) and Harmony (Healer).

Solo Harmony – Ranged

– Damage – Ranged

– Healer The Solo specialization Bard uses cascading waves of notes to defeat enemies. Some of his skills include Zealous melody, where you deal damage to an enemy and reduce their healing, or you can consume notes to gain a special skill or buff. You can also play a wild sonata that increases your attack, bonus attack speed, combo rate, and critical strike for a short duration. The Solo Bard’s Chord Note mechanic is complicated as specific colored notes create different effects. They all deal damage, just different types of damage. The Harmony Bard attempts to bring melodies to life. He has abilities that can heal a target, heal the target and reduce incoming damage, restore health for multiple allies, increase attack and bonus attack speed for yourself, and reduce incoming damage for all nearby allies. Their class mechanic is called Rhythmic Energy, and the amount you consume will increase the incoming damage reduction a target gets.

Barbarian Fighter

They’re deadly no matter the specialization. Image via Tencent.

The two Barbarian Fighter specializations include Thunder (DPS) and Frozen (Tank).

Thunder Frozen – Melee

– Damage – Melee

– Tank The Thunder specialization focuses on high burst damage and can channel their thunder abilities to wipe out enemies with their powerful melee attacks. The Frozen specialization focuses on healing, damage reduction, and being the team’s front-line defense. As such, they must be resilient and can use their frost skills to summon ice barriers and weapons.

Ranger

Their ranged attacks are deadly. Image via Tencent.

The Ranger’s specializations include Tamed Beast (DPS) and Hunting (DPS).

Tamed Beast Hunting – Ranged

– Damage – Ranged

– Damage The Tamed Beast specialization focuses on communicating with beasts and getting them to assist you in battle. These Rangers are skilled in traps, disrupting the enemy’s pace, shooting volleys of arrows, and boosting their attacks. Using your primary resource, you can summon either a fierce tiger or a hound, each with varying attack power. The Hunting specialization focuses on high damage-dealing attacks, some of which are fiery and acidic, and they can even increase their own attack damage for a short duration. Hunters use Stability which can deal bonus damage, so long as they remain still.

Paladin

They pursue justice and light. Image via Tencent.

The Paladin class’ two specializations include Justice (Damage) and Guard (Tank).

Justice Guard – Melee

– Damage – Melee

– Tank The Justice specialization seeks justice by wielding swords and hammers to gain Judgement Power, and they can even increase their critical strike rate, bonus attack speed, and damage for a short duration. With Judgement Power, Paladins can deal enhanced damage if they meet specific level requirements. Guard-specializing Paladins focus on healing their teammates through divine power and also summon impenetrable shields. They can also deal single-target damage and increase their defense attributes. With Aegis Energy, which builds during battle, you can cast Flying Shield (once you’ve gained a certain amount) and it will improve your survivability.

Warrior

He’s one tough cookie. Image via Tencent.

Rage (DPS) and War Shield (Tank) are the two Warrior specializations.

Rage War Shield – Melee

– Damage – Melee

– Tank The Rage specialization chooses to unleash their fury on their opponents. They use their Rage to deal attacks, transform into a swirl of blades that deals AoE damage, and even create a powerful strike that can break a target’s defenses. By consuming Rage, which you get through some skills, you can deal increased damage to targets. The War Shield specialization focuses primarily on defensive skills and are masters of the shield—they even use their shield to attack enemies. They can stamp the ground dealing AoE damage, and increase resilience and health for a short duration. As you successfully fend off enemy attacks and use specific skills, you’ll gain Resilience, which increases your barrier and provides you with more protection.

What is the best class in Tarisland?

Rangers are versatile. Image via Tencent.

The best class in Tarisland will depend on your playstyle and the modes you enjoy playing. though there are some ways you can figure out the best fits.

Best for PvP: Mage (both specializations), Phantom Necro (Soul Healing), Rangers (both specializations), and Shadow Swordsman (both specializations).

Mage (both specializations), Phantom Necro (Soul Healing), Rangers (both specializations), and Shadow Swordsman (both specializations). Best for PvE (raids) : Barbarian Fighter (Thunder), Bard (Solo), Bard (Harmony), Paladin (Guard), Priest (Pray), Ranger and Shadow Swordsman.

: Barbarian Fighter (Thunder), Bard (Solo), Bard (Harmony), Paladin (Guard), Priest (Pray), Ranger and Shadow Swordsman. Best for beginners: Paladin (Guard), Barbarian Fighter (Thunder), Mage (Frost), and Priest (Pray).

Paladin (Guard), Barbarian Fighter (Thunder), Mage (Frost), and Priest (Pray). Best healers: Bard (Harmony) and Priest (Pray).

Bard (Harmony) and Priest (Pray). Best tanks: Paladin (Guard), Barbarian Fighter (Frozen), and Warrior (War Shield). All the tanks are incredible and bring different features to a battle.

Paladin (Guard), Barbarian Fighter (Frozen), and Warrior (War Shield). Best DPS: Mage (both specializations), Bard (Solo), Ranger (both specializations), and Shadow Swordsman (both).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy