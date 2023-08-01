Palia system requirements: PC specifications

Make sure your PC is up to the test of Palia.

Palia can run on all types of PC and laptops if you have at least 4GB of RAM. Lower-spec PCs will have to give up on more detailed visuals and smooth performances, while medium and higher-spec PCs can play without any worries.

MMOs are known for being an exploration and combat-focused genre of game, but Palia will bring a cozy version of this type of game. If you enjoy games such as Stardew Valley, Cozy Grove, and even Animal Crossing, Palia might be the MMO for you.

Palia system requirements

Aside from the usual recommended and minimum system requirements, you can choose the quality preset of the game that will work best with your PC or laptop hardware.

The presets should adapt the game settings such as visual details, shadows, lighting, and other options to help your PC run the game more smoothly taking into consideration your hardware specs.

When going through the options, you’ll have three presets that you can choose from depending on your hardware. Here is the guide to what preset you soul choose according to your PC or laptop hardware:

Epic preset system requirements for Palia

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit or higher

Windows 10 64-bit or higher CPU: Intel i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700x

Intel i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700x RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Nvidia GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT VRAM: 8GB

Recommended system requirements for Palia

Quality preset suggestion: High – Medium (or lower)

High – Medium (or lower) Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit or higher

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher CPU: Intel i5-7300 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300U

Intel i5-7300 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300U RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580

Nvidia GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580 VRAM: 4GB

Minimum system requirements for Palia

Quality preset suggestion: Low

Low Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit or higher

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher CPU: Intel i3-3225

Intel i3-3225 RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: Intel HD 4000

How to find your PC and Laptop’s specifications

If you are not sure what are your PC or laptop’s specs or just forgot, don’t worry, you can check them easily through the Direct X Diagnostic Tool. Here’s the step by step-by-step on how to check what are your PC specs:

Press Win + R.

Type dxdiag and hit Enter.

Click on yes if a window talking about the PC information pops up.

Most PC and laptop specs will be on the System tab, but you’ll need to go to the Display tab to see your GPU and VRAM specs information.

The important info is the operating system, processor, and memory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check the name and the display memory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s everything you need to know about Palia‘s system requirements, so you should be ready to jump into the action and get grinding.

