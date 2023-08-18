How to find and catch Duskray in Palia

Duskray is a black ray you can catch in Pallia during a particular hour and place. It’s a great addition to your catalog of caught fish and can be sold for good money.

Palia is still in open beta, but there’s already a variety of fish you can catch across Kilima Village and Bahari Bay. The Duskray is one of the more than 80 fish available in the game for you to cook and sell.

Where and when can I find Duskray in Palia?

Duskrays can only be caught in the Bahari Bay rivers in the evening. We recommend fishing in the Proudhorn Pass, as it has the closest open area to fish, most rivers are too shallow bodies of water. Another option is near the Statue Garden.

Try heading to the Proudhorn Pass when the clock strikes 4pm if you are in Kilima Village so you can get there by 6pm on foot. It’s a small window of time to catch a Duskray and you’ll need to make the most of it as it’s a uncommon fish.

If the sky got dark and you still didn’t catch your Duskray in those three hours of the evening, you’ll need to wait for the next day to try again. Thankfully, that means you’ll have to wait just one hour in real time for the day cycle to repeat itself.

How to catch Duskray in Palia

You can’t use any bait to catch a Duskray and you can use any type of fishing rod; the higher quality ones can make it easier to catch, however. Just head to the Proudhorn Passage when the evening comes and start fishing.

Left-click to launch the hook and wait until the fish strongly pull. It will bite for two to three times before you can start reeling it in. The Duskray is an uncommon fish, which means you’ll need luck to catch it and it won’t go to your inventory without a fight, so be careful when pulling it.

I fished for two in-game day cycles and still couldn’t get one, just keep trying and you’ll eventually get it. Free up your inventory for the Yellow Perches and Silvery Minnows you’ll get. You can sell them later so the effort won’t go to waste.

Once you get the Duskray, you can sell it for 47 gold, or 70 if it’s a special one.

