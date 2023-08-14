How to get the Fish Stew recipe in Palia

Cast your line, reel in the recipe, and embark on a culinary adventure like no other in Palia

In the cozy world of Palia, cooking is not only a delicious pastime but also a practical skill that can make money, help you obtain rare objects, and even strengthen relationships with the game’s NPCs. Among the tasty dishes you can master is the Fish Stew: a recipe that not only helps you refill your Focus bar but also grants you beneficial buffs for your fishing time.

Here’s how you can obtain the Fish Stew in Palia.

Where to get the Fish Stew recipe in Palia

Palia introduces a unique way of acquiring recipes; you can find them by fishing for them off the coast of any enchanting lake, river, or sea. Just like any other item you can catch while fishing, these recipes come sealed in a bottle, waiting for you to reel in and open them. But they are more elusive than your average catch and require some specific conditions to obtain. Specifically, the Fish Stew recipe can be fished up in the waters of Bahari Bay by using a worm as bait.

Keep in mind that fishing up recipes is a bit of a rarity, and you might need to make several attempts before your fishing rod picks up the bottle with a recipe in it. Once you’ve successfully fished up the Fish Stew recipe, though, it’s time to run back home and hit the kitchen.

How to make Fish Stew in Palia

To prepare the Fish Stew in Palia you’ll need the following ingredients:

1x any fish

1x any spice

1x wild garlic

Screengrab via Palia

By combining these ingredients together on your stove you’ll obtain a dish that grants a minor fishing safe zone speed boost, enhancing your fishing prowess for a duration of eight minutes.

Completing cooking skill quests brings you closer to the NPC Reth, which will open the doors to more recipes and even potentially kindling a romantic relationship between you two.

