Good as Gold quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Good as Gold quest is a Friendship Quest from Aladdin that becomes available once you’ve reached Level Two Friendship with him, made progress with Scrooge McDuck, and unlocked Dazzle Beach. If you’re struggling with this quest, check out the walkthrough below!

How to complete Aladdin’s Level 2 Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Starting the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aladdin seems to have a mischievous plan in mind, and it turns out that Scrooge McDuck has asked the two of you to test a new security system for his shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Naturally, you agree to take part in this playful heist.

Preparing for the heist

Head over to Scrooge’s store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get started, talk to Scrooge McDuck, who will explain the test and encourage you to scout the shop first. You’ll need to take photos of specific areas in Scrooge McDuck’s Store:

Get this shot to clear two objectives at once! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Photo Objective Object to Photograph A door that guards more treasure than the Cave of Wonders The vault door inside the shop A way to reach the second floor x2 Photograph the two staircases on each side of the store Ways to make quick escapes x3 Find and snap three potential exit routes (doors and windows)

I took a full-length photo of my avatar next to the vault and cleared the first and third objectives in one photo. It’s the screenshot above, if you want to replicate it.

Dress for the job you want, aha! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gathered the necessary photos, return to Aladdin to discuss the next steps. He’ll suggest dressing in clothing that allows for easy movement. Equip at least two sporty clothing items and five dark-colored pieces of clothing. For added immersion, there’s an additional objective that says you can also wait until nightfall (6pm to 6am) before proceeding.

Infiltrating Scrooge McDuck’s Store

Press this button when you’re ready! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’re dressed for the job, head inside Scrooge McDuck’s Store with Aladdin (or just talk to him again if you’re still inside the store). The fun begins when you press the activation button beside the counter. The lights shut off, and the security system kicks in! You’ll need to work with Aladdin to navigate the shop without triggering any alarms.

This is the button by the railing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several buttons scattered throughout the store that control the security system. Your task is to carefully press these buttons to make your way to the first floor while avoiding detection (do not go into the lights). Here are the buttons you need to press after the first one that activated the challenge:

The button on the table in the middle of the second floor by the railing. The button on the table by the right-hand set of stairs. The button on the wall on the far right of the second floor. The button by the left-hand set of stairs on the other side of the second floor. The button on the table in the middle of the second floor by the railing (the first one you pressed). The button at the bottom of the right-hand set of stairs. The button on the counter. The button at the bottom of the right-hand set of stairs. The button on the counter. The button on the far left of the store. The button on the wall by the vault.

The button on the wall is the final button, and it will deactivate the system.

With the store now secure, Aladdin leads you to the vault—only for enchanted coins to come bursting out! You’ll need to catch all four coins inside the store before moving on to the next phase.

Chasing the flying coins

Catch those coins! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t need any tools to catch the coins, just get close to them and spam your interact button or key. Once you’ve gathered the coins in the shop, you’ll find that more enchanted coins have escaped into Dreamlight Valley.

Head outside and track down all nine remaining coins scattered throughout the Valley. When you’ve collected them all, return to Aladdin and Jasmine’s house to hand them over.

Take a selfie! Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a final touch, take a picture of Aladdin with the recovered coins. Then, listen as Aladdin and Scrooge McDuck discuss the results of the heist. Though the security system clearly isn’t thief-proof, Scrooge is grateful for the help, and you and Aladdin can celebrate your victory.

Ending the quest

With all the coins safely returned and the test complete, talk to Aladdin one last time to officially conclude the quest. Scrooge may still be searching for the perfect security system, but at least you got to enjoy a fun adventure along the way!

