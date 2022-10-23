How to make Pan Fried Angler fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players get to cook various recipes by collecting unique ingredients from all the different biomes. Some of these ingredients are tough to come by, and you’ll need to purchase them from Goofy’s Stall at all the biomes. You’ll also find seeds for some of the ingredients which can be planted and harvested later on. Similar to ingredients, you’ll also need to find various fishes by fishing at different locations. To prepare various meals you need these ingredients, and its best to store them at your house to access them easily.

Classified as an Entree, the Pan Fried Angler Fish is a four-star recipe. You need to find four different ingredients for this meal, and they are located at Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, and Sunlit Plateau biomes. Players must first unlock these biomes with Dreamlight to forage ingredients from the regions. You’ll need 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock Dazzle Beach, 7,000 for Sunlit Plateau, and 15,000 for Forgotten Lands. We recommend saving up on Dreamlight to unlock all these areas.

Here’s how to cook the Pan Fried Angler Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

What ingredients are needed for Pan Friend Angler Fish recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Pan Fried Angler Fish is a four-star recipe, which means it needs four different ingredients. Players need one piece of Potato, one piece of Zucchini, one piece of Tomato, and one Angler Fish to cook the Pan Fried Angler Fish. The locations for all of the ingredients are listed below.

One Potato : Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Forgotten Lands biome for 189 Star Coins

: One Zucchini : Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Sunlit Plateau biome for 78 Star Coins Can also purchase Zucchini seeds for 30 Star Coins

: One Tomato : Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Dazzle Beach biome for 33 Star Coins Can also purchase Tomato seeds for 8 Star Coins

: Angler Fish : Caught by fishing at golden ripples in the Forgotten Lands biome

How to find the Angler Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screengrab via Gameloft

Like several other fish, the Angler Fish is quite a rare find, and native to the Forgotten Lands biomes. You’ll need to unlock the Forgotten Lands biome with 15,000 Dreamlight first to access the water bodies in this region. Find a water body in this area and look for golden ripple bubbles. The Angler Fish can be only caught from a golden ripple from the Forgotten Lands area. Check the image above to see how these ripples look in-game. Cast a line from your Fishing Rod on the golden ripple, and pull five times to get the Angler Fish. We recommend bringing along a companion who has Fishing Boost to get an extra reward.