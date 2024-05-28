The player standing in front of a giant ice shard in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to chat with an ice harvester in Disney Dreamlight Valley

He's a bit of a fixer upper.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 28, 2024 11:40 am

Chatting with villagers is one of the easiest tasks you can work on in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s various Star Path events. These types of tasks often include a bit of a riddle you have to solve, like chatting with an ice harvester.

Recommended Videos

Once you know who this task refers to, completing it is quite easy to do. Here’s how to chat with an ice harvester in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Who is an ice harvester in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The player with Kristoff the ice harvester in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
He’s probably playing his lue around the valley somewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To chat with an ice harvester in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to have two daily discussions with Kristoff. Kristoff doesn’t actually do any ice harvesting around the valley, but this was his old profession in the movie Frozen.

When you think of ice, it’s likely not Kristoff who comes to mind first, which is why this task can be tricky. Elsa has ice powers and Olaf is a snowman, which might mean they’re the characters you first thought of for this duty. Kristoff is the singular character who works for this duty, though.

Since you can only have one chat with each villager per day, it takes a minimum of two days to finish this task. It’s one of the easiest A Day At Disney Star Path duties to complete, but it does require a bit of patience since you have to wait a day.

You can find and chat with Kristoff at any time of day except for when he’s sleeping. He shares a house with Anna and Olaf, which means you can regularly find him around the massive castle the trio calls home wherever you have it placed in your valley.

If you can’t find Kristoff, search for his icon on the map to pinpoint where he is. You can also review his schedule to determine where he is since he spends most parts of his day at specific locations.

Kristoff playing the lute inside his house in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You might have to visit his house to chat with him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although you can time travel to try and finish this feat faster, it’s generally best to just wait until the next day to work on this duty. Time traveling can be game-breaking and isn’t worth the risk since there’s a decent chance doing so could impair the entire game.

Many other duties ask you to hang out with Disney characters, like spending time with a villager who’s been Here and There. But for this task, you don’t have to hang out with Kristoff at all. Instead, all you need to do to claim the 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens reward is talk with him twice.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to make Pesto with Linguine in Disney Dreamlight Valley
character cooking with remy in his kitchen in disney dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Pesto with Linguine in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 28, 2024
Read Article Where to find Topaz in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Topaz on the ground and in a rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
Where to find Topaz in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Mermaid Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cooked Mermaid Cupcakes on the beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Mermaid Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Pesto with Linguine in Disney Dreamlight Valley
character cooking with remy in his kitchen in disney dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Pesto with Linguine in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 28, 2024
Read Article Where to find Topaz in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Topaz on the ground and in a rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
Where to find Topaz in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Mermaid Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cooked Mermaid Cupcakes on the beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Mermaid Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 22, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.