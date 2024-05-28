Chatting with villagers is one of the easiest tasks you can work on in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s various Star Path events. These types of tasks often include a bit of a riddle you have to solve, like chatting with an ice harvester.

Once you know who this task refers to, completing it is quite easy to do. Here’s how to chat with an ice harvester in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Who is an ice harvester in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

He’s probably playing his lue around the valley somewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To chat with an ice harvester in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to have two daily discussions with Kristoff. Kristoff doesn’t actually do any ice harvesting around the valley, but this was his old profession in the movie Frozen.

When you think of ice, it’s likely not Kristoff who comes to mind first, which is why this task can be tricky. Elsa has ice powers and Olaf is a snowman, which might mean they’re the characters you first thought of for this duty. Kristoff is the singular character who works for this duty, though.

Since you can only have one chat with each villager per day, it takes a minimum of two days to finish this task. It’s one of the easiest A Day At Disney Star Path duties to complete, but it does require a bit of patience since you have to wait a day.

You can find and chat with Kristoff at any time of day except for when he’s sleeping. He shares a house with Anna and Olaf, which means you can regularly find him around the massive castle the trio calls home wherever you have it placed in your valley.

If you can’t find Kristoff, search for his icon on the map to pinpoint where he is. You can also review his schedule to determine where he is since he spends most parts of his day at specific locations.

You might have to visit his house to chat with him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although you can time travel to try and finish this feat faster, it’s generally best to just wait until the next day to work on this duty. Time traveling can be game-breaking and isn’t worth the risk since there’s a decent chance doing so could impair the entire game.

Many other duties ask you to hang out with Disney characters, like spending time with a villager who’s been Here and There. But for this task, you don’t have to hang out with Kristoff at all. Instead, all you need to do to claim the 10 Mickey Mouse Tokens reward is talk with him twice.

