How to Unlock Slush Ice In Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will come across several items and ingredients required for crafting and cooking. Most of them are easy to come by and are readily available in various biomes. However, specific items like the Slush Ice can be tricky to acquire as it involves purchasing the ingredient from one of the characters. Players can consume Slush Ice or use it for various recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Slush Ice is one of the unique ingredients in the game, and you can only acquire it by spending Star Coins.

To purchase Slush Ice, you need to unlock Remy’s pantry, which you can do by inviting the popular chef to Dreamlight Valley. Players can start Remy’s questline from the Dream Castle by visiting him at the Ratatouille Realm. There is a series of quests you need to complete before recruiting this NPC, and we have listed them according to the steps you need to follow. Here’s how to obtain Slush Ice from Chez Remy’s pantry in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Chez Remy’s Pantry in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Slush Ice consumable ingredient costs around 150 Star Coins. It can be consumed to replenish 225 energy. To gain access to Remy’s pantry, you must visit him first and complete a few tasks. Start by heading over to Dream Castle and unlock the Ratatouille Realm. Select the door with the ‘a restaurant with a great little chef’ option to access and visit Remy’s realm. Once that’s done, interact with Chez Remy, and he will ask you to cook various dishes.

The ingredient for these dishes is found in the Ratatouille Realm, so you wouldn’t have to go to a different location to collect them. After cooking the meals, invite Remy over to the Dreamlight Valley, and from here, you will have to build Remy’s house and fix his restaurant. To build Remy’s house, you need a bit of space, and we recommend clearing out the Night Thorns beforehand.

Remy’s will also ask players to visit Scrooge McDuck’s shop to purchase Restaurant Furniture for around 2,000 Star Coins. Similarly, he asks players to get 15xCarrot, 10x Oregano, 25x Wheat, and 15x Rasberry for the Restaurant’s grand opening. Collect these items and present them to Remy to open up Chez Remy’s Restaurant in Dreamlight Valley.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Players can make recipes like Apple Sorbet, Banana Ice Cream, Banana Split, Chocolate Ice Cream, Coconut Ice Cream, Fruit Sorbet, Ice Cream, Lemon Sorbet, Mint Sorbet, Sour Snow Cone, Sweet Slush, Tropical Pop, and Vanilla Ice Cream with the Slush ingredient. Players might get stuck as the Slush Ice item doesn’t appear in Remy’s pantry. If Remy’s quests are locked, you need to finish quests with other NPCs before interacting with the master chef.