How to catch a Robot Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fishing for a Robot Fish can be hit or miss in Disney Dreamlight Valley because they require patience.

Let’s face it, some gamers lack the patience to just sit tight and wait for a rare fish to pop up. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can fish for a Robot Fish. If you’re struggling to find the Robot Fish, here are some tips.

To find the Robot Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to make your way to the ocean and bring your trusty fishing rod.

How to find the Robot Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to find where the Robot Fish is in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to need to have a fishing rod. Players who have been fishing since the beginning of Disney Dreamlight Valley should already be comfortable with fishing, but if you’re new, you’ll obtain a fishing rod from Goofy during the main quest line.

The Robot Fish is located near the docks with the blue ripples by Dazzle Beach at The Overlook. I recommend taking a fishing companion to help you fish so you can gain some extra friendship points with them and gain additional fish to sell. The Robot Fish isn’t a common fish to find, so be patient and keep at it.

There are common meals you can make that require fish, such as the Savory Fish meal that needs any fish you can find. If you’re not sure which recipe calls for a Robot Fish, just read through the ingredients carefully. The majority of the recipes will need any fish and harder recipes will need a specific one. If you don’t want to cook your Robot Fish, you can always sell them at the stall for 625 Star Coins.

How to unlock Dazzle Beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlocking biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a requirement if you want to meet new characters, find unusual items, or fish for rare fish such as the Robot Fish.

To unlock Dazzle Beach, you’re going to want to finish the quest “Friendship is Everything” and offer 1,000 Dreamlight to Merlin. You’ll learn eventually that Dreamlight is important to unlock surrounding biomes around the valley. It’s a type of currency that can be used during quests or to unlock different locations to roam easily.

You can obtain Dreamlight by doing activities around the valley. These activities can range from fishing, gardening, digging, or chatting with villagers who are currently on your island. I recommend doing activities with your villagers to build up their friendship. Eventually, you’ll unlock quests that can be very useful and offer fantastic rewards.

After you have secured Dreamlight, you can open up the biome and it’s up to you to discover all the secrets that are hidden in the valley. Characters such as Ariel, Ursula, or Moana will appreciate your efforts in securing them a new home located on the beach.