If you want to become best buddies with all the characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, buckle up for lots of treasure-hunting side quests.

Two standout quests that follow this structure are the aptly named The Treasure Hunt and The Treasure Hunt Part 2 friendship tasks from Scrooge McDuck. Just like in Sulley’s Scavenger Hunt, you get vague hints and a bunch of treasures to find in Disney Dreamlight Valley. I can’t say Scrooge McDuck offers any items for sale after you finish his friendship questline, but hey, that’s one task crossed off of your list. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete both quests.

How to start The Treasure Hunt in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Speak to Scrooge McDuck to start the quest.

The Treasure Hunt quest becomes available once you hit friendship level eight with Scrooge McDuck and complete his earlier quest, What’s Bad for the Business, which unlocks at friendship level six. This new quest delves deeper into the mystery surrounding a peculiar gold coin obtained from Ursula, the sea witch, in the previous quest.

To start The Treasure Hunt in Disney Dreamlight Valley, head over to Scrooge McDuck’s store, where you can typically find him. When you talk to him, he reveals his suspicion that the golden coin from Ursula signals the presence of buried treasure somewhere in the Valley.

How to complete The Treasure Hunt in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scrooge hands over the coin, urging the player to dig deeper into this mystery. Using the coin transforms0 into a Memory Shard. Activating the Memory Shard unveils three photos of distinct Disney Dreamlight Valley biomes, hinting at where to find the clues.

Treasure locations

Here’s where to search for the clues in The Treasure Hunt in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Glade of Trust: Dig at the sparkling spot on the eastern side of the lake atop the biome.

Dig at the sparkling spot on the eastern side of the lake atop the biome. Merlin’s House in the Peaceful Meadow: Grab the note lying in front of Merlin‘s desk.

Grab the note lying in front of Merlin‘s desk. Dazzle Beach: Dig at the sparkling location on the eastern beach, near the ramp to the Forest of Valor.

Once all three clues are secured, return to Scrooge and hand them over. He pledges to delve deeper. This wraps up The Treasure Hunt quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, paving the way for the sequel, The Treasure Hunt Part 2, unlocked at friendship level 10 with Scrooge McDuck.

How to complete The Treasure Hunt Part 2 in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Armed with clues from your last adventure, Scrooge assembled a map, but decoding its cryptic inscriptions is tricky. He suggests you seek Merlin’s help in deciphering it.

Get the Lenses of Shadow

Merlin has the glasses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you catch up with Merlin, he works his magic on the map, revealing its hidden message: only those with the Lenses of Shadow can uncover its secrets.

With the map transformed into a Memory Shard, you’re asked to focus your magic on it. After doing so, a new memory pops up in your Collection, detailing the treasures’ locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley, marked with red Xs. But, as the map warned, you need those Lenses of Shadow to dig up the loot.

Next, go back to Scrooge to snag the Lenses, which he’s happy to hand over from his vault. When you’re wearing these stylish glasses, you’re ready to hunt down the hidden items—two key fragments and a chest—scattered across specific locations.

Keys and chest locations

Finding the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can re-open the map whenever you want to check the locations marked with an X from the Collection menu. Equip the Royal Shovel and dig up the treasures in the following locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

The first key location is south of the Forest of Valor , near the pillar.

is south of the , near the pillar. The second key location is southeast of the Glade of Trust .

is southeast of the . The chest location is northeast of Frosted Heights, near the cave.

Once you’ve retrieved them all, head back to Scrooge to repair the broken key using two Gold Ingots crafted from Gold Nuggets and Coal Ore. You can get Coal Ore from mining anywhere and Gold Nuggets from mining the Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and Forgotten Lands.

With the key fixed, Scrooge unlocks the chest, revealing a treasure of 2000 Star Coins and his Spare Safe—a 16-slot storage chest. And just like that, you’ve completed Treasure Hunt Part 2 in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

