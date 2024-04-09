How to complete The Scavenger Hunt in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It feels like every friendship quest with Sulley is an attempt to bring the Disney Dreamlight Valley community together.

Whether that’s for a Movie Night or a Scavenger Hunt, you have to appreciate how Sulley is putting in the work to leave his mark on Disney Dreamlight Valley. Though some won’t appreciate his efforts—I’m looking at you, Donald—you can’t refuse the opportunity to have some fun with the Valley’s most goofy characters: Olaf, Vanellope, and Stitch. That said, Sulley’s clues can get pretty hard to crack. In this guide, I’ll help you complete The Scavenger Hunt in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All The Scavenger Hunt clues and solutions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Donald won’t participate, so don’t waste your time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first objective of The Scavenger Hunt is to speak with Olaf, Vanellope, and Stitch to ask them to be a part of Sulley’s Scavenger Hunt. Once you have a word with all of them, head to Mike and Sulley’s Apartment complex and listen to Sulley outline the rules for these three goofballs.

Unsurprisingly, you’re not just the matchmaker but a participant. Here’s every clue in Sulley’s The Scavenger Hunt friendship level 10 quest and how you can solve it:

In royal halls with many doors, you’ll find what you’re looking for

Clues weren’t super friendly to Olaf, it seems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first clue in this DDV Scavenger Hunt is pretty straightforward. “Royal halls” and “many doors” refer to the Dream Castle, where you can access all the Disney realms.

So, head to the Plaza and walk past the bridge to enter the Valley’s Dream Castle. Once inside, speak with Olaf to start working on clue number two.

Lo and behold, search near the wizard made of gold

Don’t go talking to Merlin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The wizard made of gold points to the statue of Mickey and Merlin. You can find this statue at the very top of the castle stairs.

Look behind the statue and to the left to get the third clue in The Scavenger Hunt in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can spot a rectangular-shaped piece of paper lying on the ground. Pick it up and speak with Olaf again to proceed to clue number three.

Go under the cascade and don’t be afraid

Wasn’t expecting DDV to do the secret under waterfalls trope. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though there may be more than one cascade in the Valley, there’s only one you can go under: The waterfalls under which sits the Vitalys Mines.

Head to Sunlit Plateau and enter the Vitalys Mines near the Well. Once inside, speak with Stitch, who seems to have run into a similar predicament to Olaf’s, but this time, we’re looking at clue number four.

Underground, there’s a babbling pool. Quick, cast your hook!

The underground pool is above. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find this “babbling pool” where you’re meant to “cast your hook” in Disney Dreamlight Valley, cross the bridge on the Vitalys Mines to reach its right side and climb up the slope leading to the upper floor.

Because these mines are tricky to navigate, here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how to solve this clue:

Enter the Vitalys Mines. Cross the bridge leading to the portion of the mines. Turn to the left and walk up the slope. Hug the rocks to the left and look for golden ripples on the lake above. Whip out your fishing rod and cast your hook on the golden ripples. You get clue number five if you complete the fishing mini-game successfully.

Hope your veggies aren’t stemmy when you visit Chez _

Candy girl Vanellope. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last time I checked, the only Chez in the Valley is Remy. Visit Remy’s restaurant and speak with Vanellope inside to kickstart the search for the last Scavenger Hunt clue.

My secret can only be revealed as I simmer with a POWERful citrus fruit!

Never thought I’d cook a clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place a lemon, clue number five, and coal inside a Cooking Station to uncover the last clue in Sulley’s The Scavenger Hunt in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This cooks up the Decoded Final Clue.

Speak with Vanellope to conclude the Scavenger Hunt, then have a word with Sulley to let him know you’ve finished the game he prepared for you.

How to build the Sulley Statue in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I think we can all agree Sulley’s fur is mostly blue, but OK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a token of appreciation for the monster behind all this fun, Vanellope, Olaf, and Stitch plan to make the Statue of Sulley. That, of course, means you are in charge of sourcing all the required materials for this craft. Here’s how you can get every ingredient for the Sulley Statue in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

25 Purple Flowers , which includes: Purple Bell Flowers from the Forest of Valor Purple Hydrangea from Dazzle Beach Purple Impatiens from the Forgotten Lands Purple Marsh Milkweed from the Glade of Trust Purple Falling Penstemon from the Plaza Purple Rising Penstemon from the Peaceful Meadow Eternity Isle’s flowers won’t work, so stick to the Valley.

, which includes: 15 Blueberries , which you can get from Dazzle Beach or the Forest of Valor.

, which you can get from Dazzle Beach or the Forest of Valor. Two Boiled Eggs, which you can cook with Eggs. You can purchase Eggs from Remy’s pantry but remember to cook each Egg separately to get Hard-boiled Eggs.

Once you’ve got all the ingredients, speak with Stitch and he’ll craft the Statue of Sulley for you in DDV. All that’s left to do is place the item somewhere in the Valley, take a cute selfie with the Scavenger Hunt team, and thank Sulley for his hard work.

