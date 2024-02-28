How to complete Monster Movie Night in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s The Laugh Floor update brings new characters to the Valley, which can only mean one thing—you’ve got two new monsters to befriend, and a Monster Movie Night to attend.

We love a DDV friendship quest that doesn’t ask us to pour all of our money and resources into it. I’m looking at you, Mikey. To you and your wallet’s delight, Sulley’s level two friendship quest, Monster Movie Night, is all about having a good time with the Valley’s villagers. But since Sulley is too busy being Monsters, Inc.’s CEO, we’ll have to take care of the preparations ourselves.

How to find the missing videotape for Movie Night in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How did a videotape end up down here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To no one’s surprise, Sulley is a big softie. The first thing he’ll ask for in his level two friendship quest is that you speak with Scrooge McDuck on his behalf to secure a videotape for movie night. What is also unsurprising is that Scrooge has stopped renting videotapes because villagers weren’t returning them. To find the missing videotape for Sulley in DDV, you need to ask Mickey Mouse about it.

The videotape is located at the bottom of the Mythical Cave in Dazzle Beach. Once inside, keep heading down the stairs until you reach the very bottom and look for a videotape sticking out of the ground next to a pedestal. To grab it, take out the shovel and dig it out.

How to craft a Big Screen TV in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I'm also wondering why I'm wearing this Roz mask. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step to get everything ready for movie night is to craft a Big Screen TV in DDV, which requires the following ingredients:

20x Softwood : Can be gathered at the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust.

: Can be gathered at the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust. 50x Fiber: Can be crafted from Seaweed. Fish Seaweed in any biome.

Can be crafted from Seaweed. Fish Seaweed in any biome. 10x Glass: Can be crafted using Sand from Dazzle Beach and Coal Ore from Rock Spots.

Once you’ve got all the materials, head to any Crafting Station and look for the Big Screen TV under the Functional Items tab.

How to put on an outfit for Movie Night in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I'd like some expensive slippers, please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Movie night can’t be enjoyed without the proper attire: all-blue comfy clothes. Order the following item from Scrooge McDuck’s shop by approaching Scrooge and selecting the I’d like to order some items option in DDV:

Scary Sulley Slippers : Order for 10000 under the Shoes category.

: Order for 10000 under the Shoes category. Navy-blue Long-sleeved Boatneck: Order for less than 400 under the Tops category.

Order for less than 400 under the Tops category. Blue Bootcut Jeans: Order for less than 400 under the Pants category.

With all these clothing items equipped, place the Big Screen TV anywhere outdoors to get Movie Night started.