Where to find Star Sapphire in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to add a touch of sparkle to your crafting adventures in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Star Sapphire is a gem you’ll want to track down. Not only is it a valuable resource for crafting, but it’s also a lovely addition to the Storybook Vale gems collection once discovered.
Table of contents
Star Sapphire location in Disney Dreamlight Valley
While exploring Everafter, one of the biomes in The Storybook Vale, look for black ore rocks scattered across the area. Equip your Pickaxe and start mining these rocks to uncover Star Sapphires. Occasionally, you might strike lucky and find a Shiny Star Sapphire, which is a rarer and more valuable variant.
Remember, mining is a game of chance, so be patient. Even if the Shiny variant doesn’t appear on your first few attempts, you’ll find one eventually. Try using Miracle Pickaxe Polish or using a companion with the Mining duty attached to them to get more Star Sapphires from each ore rock.
Crafting Recipes that use Star Sapphires
Star Sapphires are used in a few crafting recipes that are specific to Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale. These include practical tools to help you catch Snippets and various decorative items. Here’s a list of the crafting recipes that require this gem:
|Item Name
|Crafting Ingredients
|Basic Fall Leaves Snippet Repellent
|1x Star Sapphire
1x Lamprey
5x Pine Cone
10x Moss
500x Storybook Magic
|Basic Faerie Snippet Repellent
|1x Star Sapphire
1x Lamprey
5x Petrified Wood
10x Volcanic Rock
500x Storybook Magic
|Basic Olympic Snippet Repellent
|1x Star Sapphire
1x Lamprey
5x Gold Ingot
10x Marble
500x Storybook Magic
|Corporate Ceiling Lamp
|5x Iron Ore
2x Sea Monster Tooth
1x Star Sapphire
500x Storybook Magic
|Fountain of Thebes
|5x Pure Ice
2x Volcanic Rock
5x Sea Monster Tooth
5x Star Sapphire
500x Storybook Magic
Quests that require a Star Sapphire
The Star Sapphire is also used in three different quests in The Storybook Vale:
|Quest Name
|Character
|Required Star Sapphires
|Purpose
|The Company of the Wolf
|Flynn (Friendship Level 2)
|x1 Star Sapphire
|Used to craft the Basic Faerie Snippet Repellent as part of the quest to help Flynn address his wolfish tendencies.
|The Fallen Fortress
|Flynn (Story Quest)
|x2 Star Sapphires
|Used to craft Fairytale Armor to disguise yourself as a knight and unlock the Fallen Fortress.
|Your Own Personal Hades
|Hades (Friendship Level 7)
|x1 Star Sapphire
|Used to craft the Hades Kiosk, aiding Hades in becoming a celebrity in Mythopia.
What else to do with the Star Sapphire in DDV
If you’re not using your Star Sapphire for crafting or quests, there are only two other purposes for this gem. Some villagers may request a Star Sapphire as part of their daily preferences for gifts, which means you can give away one of them to boost your Friendship Level with that villager. Giving a villager their favorite gifts for the day will always boost your Friendship Level more than giving them any old gift.
Alternatively, you can sell your Star Sapphire at any Goofy Stall in the game. There’s one in the Wild Woods in Everafter, so you won’t need to go far to sell the gems you mine in the area. Selling Star Sapphires to Goofy will net you 450 Star Coins. But, if you have the shiny version of the gem, you can sell it for 1,800 Star Coins.
Grab your Pickaxe, explore the Everafter area, and start mining with a companion. With a bit of persistence and luck, you’ll collect enough Star Sapphires—and perhaps a few shiny ones—to fulfill your crafting and questing needs.
Published: Dec 16, 2024 03:10 pm