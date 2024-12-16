Forgot password
A star sapphire in DDV.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Where to find Star Sapphire in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Let's mine some shiny stars together!
If you’re looking to add a touch of sparkle to your crafting adventures in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Star Sapphire is a gem you’ll want to track down. Not only is it a valuable resource for crafting, but it’s also a lovely addition to the Storybook Vale gems collection once discovered.

Star Sapphire location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

An ore rock in DDV with a Star Sapphire embedded.
An ore rock with a Star Sapphire inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While exploring Everafter, one of the biomes in The Storybook Vale, look for black ore rocks scattered across the area. Equip your Pickaxe and start mining these rocks to uncover Star Sapphires. Occasionally, you might strike lucky and find a Shiny Star Sapphire, which is a rarer and more valuable variant.

Remember, mining is a game of chance, so be patient. Even if the Shiny variant doesn’t appear on your first few attempts, you’ll find one eventually. Try using Miracle Pickaxe Polish or using a companion with the Mining duty attached to them to get more Star Sapphires from each ore rock.

Crafting Recipes that use Star Sapphires

Crafting recipe for the Basic Faerie Snippet Repellent in DDV.
Crafting using Star Sapphires. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Star Sapphires are used in a few crafting recipes that are specific to Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale. These include practical tools to help you catch Snippets and various decorative items. Here’s a list of the crafting recipes that require this gem:

Item NameCrafting Ingredients
Basic Fall Leaves Snippet Repellent1x Star Sapphire
1x Lamprey
5x Pine Cone
10x Moss
500x Storybook Magic
Basic Faerie Snippet Repellent1x Star Sapphire
1x Lamprey
5x Petrified Wood
10x Volcanic Rock
500x Storybook Magic
Basic Olympic Snippet Repellent1x Star Sapphire
1x Lamprey
5x Gold Ingot
10x Marble
500x Storybook Magic
Corporate Ceiling Lamp5x Iron Ore
2x Sea Monster Tooth
1x Star Sapphire
500x Storybook Magic
Fountain of Thebes5x Pure Ice
2x Volcanic Rock
5x Sea Monster Tooth
5x Star Sapphire
500x Storybook Magic

Quests that require a Star Sapphire

Star Sapphire locations in DDV.
The Star Sapphire in the Storybook Vale gem collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Star Sapphire is also used in three different quests in The Storybook Vale:

Quest NameCharacterRequired Star SapphiresPurpose
The Company of the WolfFlynn (Friendship Level 2)x1 Star SapphireUsed to craft the Basic Faerie Snippet Repellent as part of the quest to help Flynn address his wolfish tendencies.
The Fallen FortressFlynn (Story Quest)x2 Star SapphiresUsed to craft Fairytale Armor to disguise yourself as a knight and unlock the Fallen Fortress.
Your Own Personal HadesHades (Friendship Level 7)x1 Star SapphireUsed to craft the Hades Kiosk, aiding Hades in becoming a celebrity in Mythopia.

What else to do with the Star Sapphire in DDV

Selling a Star Sapphire to Goofy in DDV.
Selling a Shiny to Goofy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not using your Star Sapphire for crafting or quests, there are only two other purposes for this gem. Some villagers may request a Star Sapphire as part of their daily preferences for gifts, which means you can give away one of them to boost your Friendship Level with that villager. Giving a villager their favorite gifts for the day will always boost your Friendship Level more than giving them any old gift.

Alternatively, you can sell your Star Sapphire at any Goofy Stall in the game. There’s one in the Wild Woods in Everafter, so you won’t need to go far to sell the gems you mine in the area. Selling Star Sapphires to Goofy will net you 450 Star Coins. But, if you have the shiny version of the gem, you can sell it for 1,800 Star Coins.

Grab your Pickaxe, explore the Everafter area, and start mining with a companion. With a bit of persistence and luck, you’ll collect enough Star Sapphires—and perhaps a few shiny ones—to fulfill your crafting and questing needs.

