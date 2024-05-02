Gaston is a complex character which means anytime you need his help in Disney Dreamlgiht Valley, there’s always a strange task he needs help with before he’s willing to aid you. One of his odd requests is for Golden Milk so you can make him a lavish breakfast.

Recommended Videos

With most food items, you either need to grow, purchase, or cook them up yourself. Golden Milk doesn’t fall into any of the usual ways you obtain items, though, which makes it tricky to find. Here’s how to get Golden Milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is Golden Milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Golden Milk is hidden in a pile of treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Golden Milk is hidden in a glittering gold pile of treasure in the very last room within the Cave of Wonders. This is the same room you can claim the Jewel of Time from during the Diamond in the Rough quest. The Golden Milk you’re after is tucked away in a corner within the massive and dark stone room, which makes it very easy to overlook.

How to find Golden Milk in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Navigating through the complex Cave of Wonders is pretty difficult, so here are the steps you need to follow to locate the Golden Milk hidden deep within.

Enter the Cave of Wonders by visiting The Wastes region within the Glittering Dunes biome.

the by visiting The Wastes region within the Glittering Dunes biome. Head down the stairs .

the . Proceed to the center of the massive room.

of the massive room. Walk through the archway in the center of the room.

in the center of the room. Head up the stairs .

the . There are three different archways you can head through at the top of the stairs but you need to head through the middle one . The Cave of Wonders can be very tricky to navigate, so if you aren’t sure which archway to go through here, the middle archway leads into a twisting dark cavern, while the other two lead to puzzle rooms. which means you can determine if you chose the right archway based on what you see upon entering the room.

you can head through at the top of the stairs but you need to .

Choosing the right archway is essential. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Navigate through the dark tunnel that loops back and forth a few times.

the dark that loops back and forth a few times. At the end of the tunnel, walk down to the bottom of the ramp .

to the . When you reach the bottom of the ramp, turn right .

. Head into the corner of this area to locate a golden pile of treasure .

of this area to locate a . Equip your Royal Shovel .

. Dig the glittering gold pile of treasure up.

the glittering gold of treasure up. Pick up the Golden Milk.

Now that you have Golden Milk, you need to gather a couple of other strange ingredients for Gaston’s Hero Pose quest, including Gemstone Cheese. You also need to get Rapunzel and Eve’s help so you can work on getting the Spark of Imagination which means it’s time to work on finding Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more