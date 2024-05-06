There are five special ingredients you need to cook Gaston the complex breakfast he desires in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the key components in this dish is Golden Pepper, which means you need to know how to get it.

Recommended Videos

None of the ingredients you need are easy to get as they’re all tough-to-find items you can only obtain through a scavenger hunt. Here’s how to get Golden Pepper in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is Golden Pepper in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The vegetable is hiding in a rather odd place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Golden Pepper you’re after is hidden in a gold pile of treasure within the mazelike Cave of Wonders. It’s not hidden super deep within the caverns like most of the other ingredients are, but it’s still rather tricky to locate with so much glimmering treasure scattered about and a pretty vast area to explore for it.

How to find Golden Pepper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Golden Pepper by heading into the Cave of Wonders and digging it up from a pile of treasure. The entire Cave of Wonders area is very tricky to navigate with lots of rooms and pathways you can take, so here are the exact steps you need to follow to find the Golden Pepper.

Visit the Cave of Wonders in The Wastes region of the larger Glittering Dunes biome on Eternity Isle.

in The Wastes region of the larger Glittering Dunes biome on Eternity Isle. Head down the stairs .

the . Walk forward until you reach a split in the path where you can either go left or right.

until you reach a in the path where you can either go left or right. Turn left toward the massive piles of gold.

Make sure you turn left rather than heading up to the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Continue down the pathway until you reach a dead end .

down the until you reach a . Look on the ground to the left of the Power Coil holder on the wall to find a treasure pile.

to the left of the on the wall to find a treasure pile. Equip your Royal Shovel .

. Dig up the pile of treasure.

up the of treasure. Pick up the Golden Pepper.

Now that you have the Golden Pepper, you only need a couple more ingredients to cook the meal Gatson requires in the Hero Pose quest so you can convince him to help you navigate through the ruins on Eternity Isle. You need to venture deeper into the Cave of Wonders to find other ingredients like Gemstone Cheese, Golden Milk, and Aged Venison, but the rest of this quest is a lot easier now that you know what you’re looking for.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more