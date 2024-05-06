The player taking a picture with Golden Pepper in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to get Golden Pepper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Grab your Royal Shovel and get searching.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 6, 2024 02:05 pm

There are five special ingredients you need to cook Gaston the complex breakfast he desires in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of the key components in this dish is Golden Pepper, which means you need to know how to get it.

Recommended Videos

None of the ingredients you need are easy to get as they’re all tough-to-find items you can only obtain through a scavenger hunt. Here’s how to get Golden Pepper in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is Golden Pepper in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The gold pile with Golden Pepper in it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The vegetable is hiding in a rather odd place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Golden Pepper you’re after is hidden in a gold pile of treasure within the mazelike Cave of Wonders. It’s not hidden super deep within the caverns like most of the other ingredients are, but it’s still rather tricky to locate with so much glimmering treasure scattered about and a pretty vast area to explore for it.

How to find Golden Pepper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Golden Pepper by heading into the Cave of Wonders and digging it up from a pile of treasure. The entire Cave of Wonders area is very tricky to navigate with lots of rooms and pathways you can take, so here are the exact steps you need to follow to find the Golden Pepper.

  • Visit the Cave of Wonders in The Wastes region of the larger Glittering Dunes biome on Eternity Isle.
  • Head down the stairs.
  • Walk forward until you reach a split in the path where you can either go left or right.
  • Turn left toward the massive piles of gold.
The pathway to the Golden Pepper marked in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Make sure you turn left rather than heading up to the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports
  • Continue down the pathway until you reach a dead end.
  • Look on the ground to the left of the Power Coil holder on the wall to find a treasure pile.
  • Equip your Royal Shovel.
  • Dig up the pile of treasure.
  • Pick up the Golden Pepper.

Now that you have the Golden Pepper, you only need a couple more ingredients to cook the meal Gatson requires in the Hero Pose quest so you can convince him to help you navigate through the ruins on Eternity Isle. You need to venture deeper into the Cave of Wonders to find other ingredients like Gemstone Cheese, Golden Milk, and Aged Venison, but the rest of this quest is a lot easier now that you know what you’re looking for.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Disney Dreamlight Valley A Day At Disney Star Path duties and rewards, explained
A player taking a picture with Disney Parks rides in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
All Disney Dreamlight Valley A Day At Disney Star Path duties and rewards, explained
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 6, 2024
Read Article How to complete A Cockamamie Contest Quest Disney Dreamlight Valley
Oswald happy DDV
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete A Cockamamie Contest Quest Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 6, 2024
Read Article How to craft something for your critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player with some critters in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to craft something for your critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Disney Dreamlight Valley A Day At Disney Star Path duties and rewards, explained
A player taking a picture with Disney Parks rides in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
All Disney Dreamlight Valley A Day At Disney Star Path duties and rewards, explained
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 6, 2024
Read Article How to complete A Cockamamie Contest Quest Disney Dreamlight Valley
Oswald happy DDV
Category: Disney
Disney
How to complete A Cockamamie Contest Quest Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 6, 2024
Read Article How to craft something for your critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player with some critters in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to craft something for your critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 6, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.